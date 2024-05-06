Next Article

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav drove MI to victory (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: MI break losing streak, beat SRH at Wankhede

By Parth Dhall 12:42 am May 07, 202412:42 am

What's the story Mumbai Indians finally broke their losing streak after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium. The host successfully chased down 174 after suffering initial blows. Suryakumar Yadav anchored MI's chase after they were down to 31/3. Earlier, Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla starred with three-wicket hauls. Pat Cummins scored a pivotal 35*(17), lifting SRH up from 136/8. Here are the stats.

SRH

SRH reach 173/8 despite losing successive wickets

SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma added 56 runs after MI elected to field. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Abhishek against the run of play. That dismissal brought four more as the Orange Army were down to 96/5. Notably, debutant Anshul Kamboj dismissed Mayank Agarwal. Middle-over spells from Hardik and Piyush reduced SRH to 136/8. SRH finally reached 173/8, with Cummins playing a captain's knock.

MI

MI evade slip-up to make it one-sided

Marco Jansen, Cummins, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar thwarted MI's top order with a superb opening spell. Jansen dismissed Ishan Kishan in the second over before Cummins got rid of Rohit Sharma. Bhuvneshwar then dismissed Naman Dhir to reduce MI to 31/3. SKY and Tilak took over thereafter, having launched a counter-attack. The duo shared a century-plus stand in MI's seven-wicket win.

Hardik, Piyush

Hardik, Piyush shine in middle overs

While Abhishek and Mayank departed within two overs, Chawla dismissed Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen in back-to-back overs. Skipper Hardik backed himself and removed Nitish Reddy, Jansen, and Shahbaz Ahmed. Chawla later dismissed Abdul Samad, reducing SRH to 136/8. Hardik took three wickets for 31 runs, while leg-spinner Piyush conceded 33 runs.Notably, middle overs (7-14) produced just 51 runs for four wickets.

Information

A first for MI in IPL 2024

As per Cricbuzz, this was the first instance of a Mumbai Indians spinner taking more than a wicket in an innings in IPL 2024. Notably, Piyush has just eight wickets in nine matches this season.

Information

Joint second-highest score at number nine or lower

Cummins scored a crucial 35*(17), a cameo laced with 2 fours and 2 sixes. This is now the joint second-highest score batting at number nine or lower in the IPL with Kuldeep Yadav (vs KKR, Eden Gardens, 2024).

SKY

SKY slams his second IPL ton, races past 3,500 runs

Suryakumar smashed an unbeaten 102(51) after the five-champions were down to 31/3. As mentioned, he shared a century-plus stand with Tilak, which guided them to victory. The former ended up hammering 12 fours and 6 sixes with a strike rate of 200.00. SKY, who slammed his second IPL century, also raced past 3,500 runs in the cash-rich league.

Tons

Multiple tons for MI

SKY is the second player to have scored multiple tons for MI in the IPL. He joins former captain Rohit, who scored his second IPL ton for MI earlier this season in the match against Chennai Super Kings. Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Lendl Simmons, and Cameron Green are the only other IPL centurions for MI.

T20

Sixth T20 ton for SKY

Overall, Suryakumar smashed his sixth century in T20 cricket. He now has the joint third-most T20 tons by an Indian batter with Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul. The trio is only behind Virat Kohli (9) and Rohit (8). Notably, SKY now has the joint second-most T20 hundreds from number four or below (4) with David Miller. Only Glenn Maxwell is ahead (5).

Information

Joint-most centuries in an IPL season

Suryakumar's was the 12th century by a batter in IPL 2024. Notably, the 2023 IPL season also recorded as many tons. As per Cricbuzz, no other season has seen more than 10 individual hundreds.

Table

MI's win push GT to bottom

Fourth-placed SRH, who looked formidable in the first half, have now lost three of their last four IPL 2024 games. They still have 12 points and a NRR of -0.065. Meanwhile, MI's win has pushed Gujarat Titans to the bottom. Their campaign looks all but over as they have lost eight of their 12 matches. MI have eight points (NRR: -0.212).