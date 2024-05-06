Next Article

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his second IPL ton (Image source: X/@IPL)

Suryakumar Yadav becomes second player with multiple tons for MI

By Parth Dhall 12:31 am May 07, 202412:31 am

What's the story Suryakumar Yadav powered Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 as they chased down 174 at the Wankhede Stadium. The dashing batter smashed an unbeaten 102(51) after the five-champions were down to 31/3. He shared a century-plus stand with Tilak Varma. Suryakumar has become only the second player with multiple IPL tons for MI.

Knock

A counter-attacking knock from SKY

Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar thwarted MI's top order with a superb opening spell. Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Naman Dhir departed in quick succession, which reduced MI to 31/3. Suryakumar and Tilak took over thereafter, having launched a counter-attack. SKY dominated the SRH bowlers with a 51-ball 102*. His knock was laced with 12 fours and 6 sixes.

Century

SKY joins Rohit on this list

As mentioned, SKY is the second player to have scored multiple tons for MI in the IPL. He joins former captain Rohit, who scored his second IPL ton for MI earlier this season in the match against Chennai Super Kings. Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Lendl Simmons, and Cameron Green are the only other IPL centurions for MI.

Tons

Sixth T20 ton for SKY

Overall, Suryakumar smashed his sixth century in T20 cricket. He now has the joint third-most T20 tons by an Indian batter with Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul. The trio is only behind Virat Kohli (9) and Rohit (8). Notably, SKY now has the joint second-most T20 hundreds from number four or below (4) with David Miller. Only Glenn Maxwell is ahead (5).

Numbers

SKY races past 3,500 IPL runs

During the match, Suryakumar also raced past 3,500 runs in the IPL. SKY now owns 3,583 runs from 148 IPL encounters at an average of 32.57. He is known for his strike rate that goest past 140 (145.88). Besides scoring two tons, Suryakumar also has 24 half-centuries. As many as 2,975 of his IPL runs have come for MI.

Information

Joint-most centuries in an IPL season

Suryakumar's was the 12th century by a batter in IPL 2024. Notably, the 2023 IPL season also recorded as many tons. As per Cricbuzz, no other season has seen more than 10 individual hundreds.