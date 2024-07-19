In short Simplifying... In short The United States leads the pack with four Summer Olympics under its belt, including the upcoming 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

The UK and France follow closely, each hosting three times, with Paris set to match London's record in 2024.

France will host the 2024 Games (Source: X/@Olympics.com)

Nations to have hosted most editions of Summer Olympics

What's the story The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will be underway on July 26 in Paris, the capital of France. A total of 184 countries will participate in the tourney with 329 gold medals being at stakes. Meanwhile, France has hosted the Summer Olympics on a couple of previous occasions as well. Let's decode the nations to have hosted the most Summer Olympic editions.

USA - 4 times

The most successful nation in Olympics history, the United States has hosted the Summer Games on four occasions. The nation's first event took place in St. Louis in 1904. hosted the multi-sport competition in 1932 and 1984. USA last hosted the Summer Games in 1996, in Atlanta. Los Angeles also holds the rights for the 2028 Games.

France to join United Kingdom - 3 times

United Kingdom is next on this prominent list for hosting three Summer Games (1908, 1948, and 2012). All the three events took place in London. No other city has hosted three or more Summer Olympics. Paris will join London following the start of the 2024 edition. The French city previously hosted the Games in 1904 and 1924.

Greece and Germany - 2 times

The first Summer Games took place in Greek city Athens, way back in 1896. Athens hosted the event for the second time in 2004. Germany has also hosted a couple of Summer Olympics. They first hosted the event in 1936, in the city of Berlin. Munich, another German city, had the hosting rights of the 1972 competition.

Australia - 2 times

Australia is the only other nation to have hosted the Summer Games on multiple occasions. Melbourne was the first Aussie city to host the Summer Olympics, in 1956. The 2000 Games also took place in Australia but in Sydney this time. Notably, Australia also has the rights on the 2032 Games. The event will be held in Brisbane.