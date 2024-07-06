In brief Simplifying... In brief Peter Thiel's Enhanced Games, an annual event allowing athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs, is seeking $300 million from investors.

Despite criticism from the International Olympic Committee and anti-doping authorities, founder Angermayer insists the games are safe, with athletes undergoing medical screenings and only using US FDA-approved substances.

The event, launched in 2023 with $10 million capital, is set for next year but lacks a confirmed date or location. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Discussions with potential investors have begun for a mix of debt and equity financing

Peter Thiel's doping-friendly Olympics seeks $300 million from investors

By Akash Pandey 04:13 pm Jul 06, 202404:13 pm

What's the story Enhanced Games, an Olympics-style event promoting the use of performance-enhancing drugs, is aiming to raise approximately $300 million. This venture is backed by PayPal co-founder and billionaire Peter Thiel and Balaji Srinivasan, a cryptocurrency investor and former Coinbase Inc. executive. The London-based company has begun talks with potential investors, including sovereign wealth funds, for a mix of debt and equity financing. The inaugural competition is slated for next year, says Christian Angermayer, co-founder of Enhanced Games.

Event controversy

Enhanced Games slammed by authorities

Enhanced Games promises an annual event where athletes can use performance-enhancing drugs. The event is said to feature ten disciplines including the 100-meter dash, freestyle swimming, and combat sports. Despite support from investors, the concept has been criticized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and anti-doping authorities for potentially endangering athletes' health and violating fair play principles.

Founder's stance

Angermayer defends the concept

Despite facing criticism, Angermayer remains steadfast in his support for the Enhanced Games. He stated, "I believe science is on my side," referring to anonymous surveys indicating prevalent doping among competitive athletes. He further clarified that all participants will undergo medical screenings and can only use substances approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). These include anabolic steroids and growth hormones.

Information

No set date or location for the games

Enhanced Games was launched in 2023, with approximately $10 million in capital. Scheduled for next year, the event still lacks a confirmed date or venue, though multiple cities are vying to host it, according to Angermayer.