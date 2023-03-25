Sports

Women's Boxing World Championships: Nikhat Zareen eyes this record

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 25, 2023, 08:00 am 2 min read

Nikhat Zareen will be aiming to win her second World Championship gold (Source: Twitter/BFI)

Four of India's pugilists will take the ring on March 25 and 26 in the finals of the Women's Boxing World Championships at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Asian Champion Saweety Boora (81kg) have all made it to the finals. Here's more.

A quest for second World Championship gold

Despite changing her weight category Nikhat (50kg) has been at her dominant best. She defeated Colombia's Ingrit Valencia 5-0 to march into the finals. The Telengana-based boxer will face Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the finals. Nikhat will seek to become the second woman boxer after Mary Kom to claim more than one gold at the World Championships.

CWG gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas looking to win gold

Nitu has been one of India's most prodigious boxers. The CWG champion is seeking another major feat. After three Referee Stopped Contests (RSC) wins, Nitu was forced to work hard in a 5-2 win over Kazakhstan's Alu Balkibekova. Balkibekova had beaten Nitu in the last edition's quarterfinals. The 22-year-old will now face Mongolia's Asian bronze medallist, Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the finals.

A shot at maiden World Championships gold

Lovlina has an Olympic bronze and will want to add a maiden World Championships gold. The boxer from Assam has also shifted to a new weight category (75kg) and defeated former world champion Li Qian in the semis. She won 4-1 after the bout was reviewed. Lovlina is in her maiden World Championship finals and will face Australia's Caitlin Parker.

A journey from Asia to the World

Three-time Asian medallist, Saweety Boora (81kg) ended the night with a fine show of aggression and calmness as she defeated Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia. She won the bout 4-3 after it was reviewed. Saweety, who hails from Hisar used her vast experience to win the bout and will go up against former world champion, Wang Lina of China in the finals.

Indian boxers may attain these records

The Indian boxing quartet that has reached the Women's World Championship finals have an opportunity to match India's best-ever record from the 2006 World Championships when India finished with four gold medals. Also, Nikhat can become the second Indian female boxer to win more than one World Championships gold, behind Mary, who has won a record six gold medals.