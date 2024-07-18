In short Simplifying... In short Michael Phelps, the legendary swimmer, holds the record for the most Olympic medals with 28, including 23 gold.

Gymnast Larisa Latynina and Nikolai Andrianov, both from the Soviet Union, follow with 18 and 15 medals respectively.

Boris Shakhlin, Edoardo Mangiarotti, and Takashi Ono each have 13 medals, making them among the most successful Olympians in history.

Michael Phelps tops this list (Source: X/@Olympics.com)

Decoding the most successful Olympians of all time (Summer Games)

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:46 am Jul 18, 202411:46 am

What's the story The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris, the capital of France. The multi-sport event will get underway on July 26 and fans must have marked their calendars. A total of 184 countries will participate in the tournament with 329 gold medals being at stakes. Here we look at the athletes with the most Olympic medals (Summer Games).

#1

Michael Phelps - 28 medals

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps, who represented USA, is the only athlete in Olympics history to have accounted for over 20 medals. He has 28 medals at the mega event, out of which 23 are gold (3 silver, 2 bronze). Phelps also holds the record of clinching the most gold medals in a single edition, 8 in 2008.

#2

Larisa Latynina - 18 medals

Gymnast Larisa Latynina represented Soviet Union in three Summer Olympic editions (1956, 1960, and 1964). She tallied a total of 18 medals which includes nine gold, five silver, and four bronze. Notably, Latynina claimed six medals apiece in each of her three campaigns. However, her best year in terms of gold medals was 1956 (4).

#3

Nikolai Andrianov - 15 medals

Nikolai Andrianov, a former gymnast who represented Soviet Union, claimed 15 medals at the event. He took part in three Summer Olympic editions (1972, 1976, and 1980). Seven of his medals came in the 1976 Games, of which four were gold. He once held the men's record for the most Olympic medals. Phelps went past his tally in the 2008 Games.

#4

Three athletes with 13 medals

Soviet Union's gymnast Boris Shakhlin, Italian fencer Edoardo Mangiarotti, and Japanese gymnast Takashi Ono claimed 13 medals apiece at the Summer Olympics. Shakhlin owns the most gold among these names (7). His tally also includes five silver and three bronze. While Mangiarotti has six gold, five silver, and two bronze, Ono boasts five gold, four, silver, and four bronze.