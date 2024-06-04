Next Article

This campaign began in June 2023

Russia deploys AI in disinformation campaign ahead of 2024 Olympics

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:23 pm Jun 04, 202404:23 pm

What's the story Microsoft cybersecurity researchers claim that Russia is using AI to launch a disinformation campaign against the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The Microsoft Threat Analysis Center (MTAC) disclosed that generative AI tools are being used to create content to disparage IOC, and "create the expectation of violence breaking out in Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games." This campaign began in June 2023 with a fabricated Netflix documentary titled "Olympics Has Fallen," posted on Telegram by a Russia-affiliated entity called Storm-1679.

Deepfake misuse

AI-generated fake documentary targets IOC

The fabricated documentary, "Olympics Has Fallen," utilized AI to deepfake the voice and likeness of American actor Tom Cruise. The video was accompanied by "bogus five-star reviews" from reputable outlets like The New York Times, The Washington Post, and the BBC. According to MTAC, the aim of this video was to denigrate the IOC, which has barred Russia from participating in the upcoming Games, because of its ongoing war against Ukraine.

False reports

Fake news and press releases amplify disinformation campaign

Storm-1679 and another group, Storm-1099, have been producing fake news articles and videos, falsely attributed to real news outlets. These pieces suggest that terrorism and violence are expected at the forthcoming event. One such video impersonated French broadcaster France24, falsely claiming that 24% of tickets bought for Olympic events, had been returned due to "fears of terrorism." The disinformation actors also created fake press releases from global intelligence bodies, advising against attending due to security risks.

Digital deception

AI tools used to generate threatening imagery and propaganda

The disinformation actors also digitally generated images of fake Parisian graffiti, threatening violence against Israelis who plan to attend the games. While MTAC's report did not specify which AI firms or products these actors might be using, it noted that Storm-1099 is also called "Doppelganger." An OpenAI blog post published last month revealed that Doppelganger-affiliated actors had utilized its models to translate/edit articles in English and French, generate headlines, and convert news articles into Facebook posts.