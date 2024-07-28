In short Simplifying... In short Sri Lanka clinched the Women's Asia Cup T20 title, overcoming India's strong start led by Mandhana's impressive 60-run knock.

Despite an early setback, Sri Lanka's Athapaththu and Samarawickrama's 87-run partnership and Dilhari's endgame cameo secured their victory.

Mandhana's performance brought her closer to 3,500 WT20I runs, second only to New Zealand's Suzie Bates. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Chamari Athapaththu scored a fine fifty (Source: X/@ICC)

SL beat India to clinch Women's Asia Cup T20 title

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:14 pm Jul 28, 202406:14 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka have ended their drought by lifting the 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20 title. The Lankans (167/2) lifted the continental trophy for the first time after chasing down 166 in the final clash against India. The likes of Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama starred with half-centuries for the hosts. Earlier, Smriti Mandhana slammed her second successive half-century. Here we decode the key stats.

India's innings

India posted a decent total

Batting first at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, India were off to a fine start as openers Mandhana and Shafali Verma (16) added 44 runs. The former did the bulk of the scoring. Mandhana, who brought up her fifty off 36 balls, also added 41 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues (29). Richa Ghosh's 30-run cameo toward the end meant India finished at 165/6.

SL's reply

Here's how SL responded

SL were off to an unfortunate start as Vishmi Gunaratne (1) got run out in the second over. However, Athapaththu and Samarawickrama steadied the ship for the hosts with an 87-run stand for the second wicket. Both batters slammed fifties as SL prevailed in 18.4 overs. Kavisha Dilhari (30*) also played a fine cameo toward the end as SL comfortably crossed the line.

Mandhana

Second fifty versus SL for Mandhana

Mandhana paced her knock to perfection and scored a brilliant 60 off just 47 balls, a knock laced with 10 boundaries. This was her second WT20I fifty against the Lankans. With this knock, she has raced to 379 across 20 games against them at 22.29. As per ESPNcricinfo, she has taken her tally to 479 runs in the Women's Asia Cup T20 at 28.17.

Stats

Mandhana closing in on 3,500 WT20I runs

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 141 matches (135 innings), Mandhana now owns 3,493 runs at 28.86. Her strike rate reads 122.51 as the tally now includes 26 fifties. Notably, only New Zealand's Suzie Bates (4,348) has more WT20I runs than her. Mandhana finished the 2024 edition with 173 runs at 57.67. The southpaw now boasts 1,388 runs at away venues at 30.17.

Numbers

Key numbers for Rodrigues and Ghosh

As mentioned, Rodrigues and Ghosh also contributed to India's total. The former scored 29 off 16 balls with the help of three fours and a six. She finished this competition with 77 runs (SR: 163.82). Meanwhile, Ghosh made 30 off just 14 balls, having smoked four fours and a six. The keeper-batter clobbered 100 runs this season, striking at a stellar 217.39.

Athapaththu

Athapaththu finished as the leading run-getter

Athapaththu made 61 off 43 balls with the help of nine fours and two sixes. This was her third 50-plus of the season as she finished the 2024 edition as the highest run-getter with 304 runs at 101.33 (100: 1). She has overall raced to 565 runs at 31.38 in the competition's history. Only India's Harmanpreet Kaur (571) owns more runs than her.

Stats

12th WT20I fifty for Athapaththu

The Sri Lankan skipper has now raced to 3,326 runs from 139 T20Is at an average of 25.38. She hit her 12th fifty in addition to scoring three centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 24 matches versus India, she owns 573 runs at 24.91. It was her second fifty against them. Meanwhile, the veteran batter slammed her fifth 50-plus score at home (100: 1).

Samarawickrama

Here are Samarawickrama's numbers

Samarawickrama scored 69* off 51 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes). She finished this event with 140 runs at 46.66. Overall, she has completed 351 runs in the tournament's history at 29.25 (50s: 2). This knock has taken her tally to 1,312 runs across 63 WT20Is at 28.52 (50s: 6). She has scored 140 runs in seven games against India at 23.33 (50: 2).

Winners

List of Asia Cup winners

It is worth noting that India have been crowned champions in seven of the nine Women's Asia Cup editions so far. They won the ODI edition four times (2004, 2005-06, 2006, and 2008) and T20I edition thrice (2012, 2016, and 2022). While Bangladesh clinched the T20I edition in 2018, Sri Lanka became the winner of the latest competition.

Records

Key records scripted in the game

As per Cricbuzz, Radha Yadav (0/47) bowled the most expensive spell in the Women's T20 Asia Cup history. It is also the third-most expensive by an Indian in WT20Is. This was the first ever instance of both teams scoring 150-plus in a Women's T20 Asia Cup game. The final match also registered the highest-ever match aggregate in Women's T20 Asia Cup (332).

Information

Record chase for SL

This was the first instance of a team successfully chasing down a 160-plus target in Women's T20 Asia Cup. SL also recorded their highest successful chase in this format. This was also the third-highest successful chase against India in women's T20Is.