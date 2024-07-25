In short Simplifying... In short In the history of T20Is between India and Sri Lanka, both teams have had their share of low scores.

India's lowest was 8 in 2021, with Sri Lanka's lowest being 82 in 2016.

India have bowled SL out for below 100 on two occasions (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka vs India, T20Is: Decoding the lowest team totals

By Rajdeep Saha 07:02 pm Jul 25, 2024

What's the story Sri Lanka and India gear up for a three-match T20I series, starting on July 27. All three matches will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. 2024 ICC T20 World Cup winners India head into the series as favorites. Notably, there have been several low-scoring encounters in this rivalry. On the same note, ee decode the lowest team totals in IND-SL matches.

India - 81/8

As per ESPNcricinfo, India hold the lowest score between the two sides. India were restricted to a paltry score of 81/8 in their tour of the island nation back in 2021. The 3rd clash of the series in Colombo saw India struggle big time with spinner Kuldeep Yadav top scoring with 23*. Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 4/9. In response, SL scored 82/3 in 14.3 overs.

Sri Lanka - 82

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 82 in the third T20I between the two sides in Visakhapatnam in February 2016. Ravichandran Ashwin's 4/8 was the difference as the Lankans had no answers. Suresh Raina also claimed 2/6 from two overs. India showed their class in the chase, scoring 84/1 in 13.5 overs. Shikhar Dhawan hit an unbeaten 46.

Sri Lanka - 87

Sri Lanka were folded for 87 in the 1st T20I held in Cuttack back on December 20, 2017. Batting first, the Indian cricket team posted a total of 180/3, riding on KL Rahul's 61. Sri Lanka were outsmarted by wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who took a four-fer. Kuldeep also managed 2/18. Hardik Pandya claimed a three-wicket haul as well. India won by 93 runs.

India - 101

India were swept apart by the Lankans during the 1st T20I held in Pune back in February 2016. Batting first, India were left in the cold. It was Ashwin, who bailed the side out with a heroic 31*. Kasun Rajitha and Dasun Shanaka managed 3-fers for the Lankan side. In response, SL won the match by five wickets. Ashwin did well with 2/13.