Injury rules out Nuwan Thushara from India T20I series: Details

By Parth Dhall 03:21 pm Jul 25, 202403:21 pm

What's the story In another blow to Sri Lanka, fast bowler Nuwan Thushara has been ruled out of their upcoming home T20I series against India, starting July 27. Notably, Thushara injured his left thumb during a fielding practice session. The news comes a day after pacer Dushmantha Chameera withdrew from the series. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka has replaced the injured Thushara, who has a sling action.

Thushara averages under 15 for SL

Thushara was ruled out of the series after suffering an injury to his left thumb during a fielding practice session on July 24. Thushara, with a Lasith Malinga-like slingy action, grabbed the eyeballs during the 2024 SA20 as he represented MI Cape Town. He scalped eight wickets in five games. The right-arm seamer has taken 19 wickets in 11 T20Is at 14.57 for SL.

Thushara's hat-trick in T20Is

In March this year, Thushara scripted history with a majestic hat-trick in the third T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet. He became the fifth SL bowler to claim a T20I hat-trick, joining Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga (twice), Akila Dananjaya, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Madushanka replaces Thushara

Madushanka, who has replaced Thushara, recently played for Dambulla Sixers in the Lanka Premier League, taking only two wickets. He was not part of the Lankan side that featured in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The left-arm pacer earlier missed the Indian Premier League due to injury. Overall, Madushanka has 14 wickets in as many T20Is at an average of 30.92.

Asitha Fernando included as replacement for Chameera

As mentioned, Thushara is Sri Lanka's second pacer to be ruled out of the India T20I series, after Dushmantha Chameera. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), in a statement released on July 24, stated that "Chameera is still recovering from a bronchitis and respiratory infection he contracted, and hence will not be part of the T20I series." Pacer Asitha Fernando was roped in as Chameera's replacement.

Sri Lanka's updated squad for India T20I series

SL's updated squad for India T20I series: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, and Binura Fernando.

India tour of Sri Lanka 2024: Full schedule

As per the released itinerary, India and Sri Lanka will clash in three T20Is on July 27, 28, and 30, respectively. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will play host to these games. Besides, the three ODIs between the two sides will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 2, 4, and 7, respectively.