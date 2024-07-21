In short Simplifying... In short Former England batter Mike Atherton tops the list with eight 50+ scores at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, followed by Joe Root and Graham Gooch with seven each.

Robin Smith, Denis Compton, and Geoffrey Boycott each have six 50+ scores at this venue.

These players have showcased exceptional performances, with Atherton and Root surpassing 1,000 runs and Gooch, Compton, and Boycott also making significant contributions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Root struck his 5th century (50s: 2) to get to 7 fifty-plus scores in Nottingham (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Batters with most 50+ scores at Trent Bridge in Tests

By Rajdeep Saha 07:23 pm Jul 21, 202407:23 pm

What's the story Joe Root completed a fine century on Day 4 of the 2nd Test versus West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Resuming the day on an unbeaten 37, Root grinded it out to register a special ton. Root slammed his fifth century in Nottingham and overall 32 in Test cricket. Here we decode batters with most 50+ scores at Trent Bridge in Tests.

#1

Mike Atherton - 8

Former England batter Mike Atherton managed to slam eight fifty-plus scores at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 matches, Atherton piled up 1,083 runs here at 60.16. He smashed five tons and three fifties. Atherton owns the most number of fours (138). Overall in Tests, Atherton scored 7,728 runs at 37.69. He hit 16 tons and 46 fifties.

#2

Joe Root - 7

Playing his 8th match here in Nottingham, Root scored 122. He now owns 922 runs at an average of 70.92. He struck his 5th century (50s: 2) to get to 7 fifty-plus scores. Root's highest score here is 176. Overall, Root owns 11,940 runs at 49.95. In addition to 32 tons, Root owns 62 fifties. Root struck his 19th century on home soil.

#3

Graham Gooch - 7

Former England ace Graham Gooch loved batting at this venue. In 10 matches, Gooch hit 7 fifty-plus scores. He amassed three tons and four fifties with the best score of 210. Gooch piled up a tally of 936 runs from 17 innings at 55.05. Overall, Gooch finished his career with a tally of 8,900 runs at 42.58. He hit 20 tons and 46 fifties.

#4

Robin Smith, Denis Compton and Geoffrey Boycott - 6

In five matches, former Englishman Robin Smith hit six fifty-plus scores (100s: 1, 50s: 5). He averaged 67.85. In 7 matches, Denis Compton struck six fifty-plus scores (50s: 1, 100s: 5). He smashed 955 runs at 95.50. Geoffrey Boycott hit two tons and four fifties. He amassed a total of 663 runs from 10 matches at 44.20.