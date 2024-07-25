In short Simplifying... In short India's women's cricket team is set to face Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the Women's Asia Cup at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

The Indian team, which has won seven of the eight Asia Cup editions, is looking to secure another final berth.

The match will be a showdown of skill and strategy, with India's strong track record against Bangladesh and the return of key players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar.

India Women are coming off three successive wins (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's Asia Cup: India face Bangladesh for another final berth

By Parth Dhall 02:27 pm Jul 25, 202402:27 pm

What's the story India and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup semi-finals. The two sides will clash in the first semi-final, with India topping Group A and Bangladesh finishing second in Group B. India remain unbeaten, while Bangladesh suffered a defeat to Group B leaders Sri Lanka. Notably, India are vying for their fourth Women's T20 Asia Cup title.

Details

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla has been the venue for the tournament's entirety. It will host the two semi-finals on July 26, with the India-Bangladesh one starting at 2:00pm IST. The venue offers a batting-friendly pitch, but spinners have also been dominating the proceedings. The Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can live-stream it on Disney+Hotstar.

Dominance

Will India seal another berth in final?

India have been crowned champions in seven of the eight Women's Asia Cup editions so far. They won the ODI edition four times (2004, 2005-06, 2006, and 2008) and T20I edition thrice (2012, 2016, and 2022). India are the defending champions as they beat Sri Lanka in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup T20 final. They have reached the final in every edition so far.

Record

A look at head-to-head record

India comprehensively dominate the head-to-head record against Bangladesh in WT20I cricket. The Women in Blue own a 19-3 lead in 22 matches over this opposition. Notably, India have a perfect record against Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup, winning all three games. Two of India's defeats came in the 2018 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Probable XI

Skipper Harmanpreet, Pooja set to return for India

India Women (Probable XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, S Sajana, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, and Arundhati Reddy. Bangladesh Women (Probable XI): Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ishma Tanjim, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana (captain and wicket-keeper), Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, and Sabikun Nahar.

Journey

Journey of India and Bangladesh so far

India topped Group A of the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup after winning three successive matches (6 points). Pakistan (4), Nepal (2), and the UAE (0) followed India in the standings. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka (6) and Bangladesh (4) are the semi-finalists from Group B. While SL remain unbeaten, Bangladesh's only defeat came against the Lankans in their tournament opener.

