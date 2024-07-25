Women's Asia Cup: India face Bangladesh for another final berth
India and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup semi-finals. The two sides will clash in the first semi-final, with India topping Group A and Bangladesh finishing second in Group B. India remain unbeaten, while Bangladesh suffered a defeat to Group B leaders Sri Lanka. Notably, India are vying for their fourth Women's T20 Asia Cup title.
Venue, pitch report, and streaming details
The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla has been the venue for the tournament's entirety. It will host the two semi-finals on July 26, with the India-Bangladesh one starting at 2:00pm IST. The venue offers a batting-friendly pitch, but spinners have also been dominating the proceedings. The Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can live-stream it on Disney+Hotstar.
Will India seal another berth in final?
India have been crowned champions in seven of the eight Women's Asia Cup editions so far. They won the ODI edition four times (2004, 2005-06, 2006, and 2008) and T20I edition thrice (2012, 2016, and 2022). India are the defending champions as they beat Sri Lanka in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup T20 final. They have reached the final in every edition so far.
A look at head-to-head record
India comprehensively dominate the head-to-head record against Bangladesh in WT20I cricket. The Women in Blue own a 19-3 lead in 22 matches over this opposition. Notably, India have a perfect record against Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup, winning all three games. Two of India's defeats came in the 2018 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
Skipper Harmanpreet, Pooja set to return for India
India Women (Probable XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, S Sajana, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, and Arundhati Reddy. Bangladesh Women (Probable XI): Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ishma Tanjim, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana (captain and wicket-keeper), Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, and Sabikun Nahar.
Journey of India and Bangladesh so far
India topped Group A of the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup after winning three successive matches (6 points). Pakistan (4), Nepal (2), and the UAE (0) followed India in the standings. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka (6) and Bangladesh (4) are the semi-finalists from Group B. While SL remain unbeaten, Bangladesh's only defeat came against the Lankans in their tournament opener.