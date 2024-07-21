In short Simplifying... In short Jayden Seales, a 22-year-old cricketer, has achieved a milestone of 100 First-Class wickets in his 30th game, including four five-wicket hauls and five four-wicket hauls.

In his Test career, he has claimed 47 wickets in 12 matches, with a notable performance against England where he took 21 wickets in five matches.

His impressive stats highlight his rapid rise since his debut in December 2020.

Seales has been a crucial part of WI's bowling attack (Photo credit: X/@windiescricket)

Jayden Seales completes 100 First-Class wickets with four-fer versus England

By Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha 07:59 pm Jul 21, 202407:59 pm

What's the story West Indies cricket team pacer Jayden Seales has completed 100 wickets in First-Class cricket. He reached the milestone with his fifth wicket in the second Test against England at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Seales claimed two scalps in the first innings before managing four more in England's second innings (4/97). England folded for 425 to set WI a target of 385.

Stats

100 wickets for Seales; 5th four-fer

As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 30th game in First-Class cricket, Seales has raced to 101 wickets at just under 24. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls and five four-fers as well. His best innings figures read 5/29. Notably, Seales, 22, made his FC debut in December 2020 for West Indies A. He waited for over 3.5 years to earn his maiden Test cap.

Test numbers

Here are his numbers in Tests

Seales claimed 4/77 in his only outing in the opening Test versus West Indies at Lord's. Playing his 12th Test, Seales now owns 47 wickets at 24.70. He now owns two four-wicket hauls. Seales also has a fifer. In five matches versus England, Seales has 21 wickets at 26.42. In three away matches (home of opposition), Seales now owns 11 wickets at 34.27.

Bowling

Seales claims a four-fer in Nottingham

It was Seales who broke a massive century-plus stand in the morning session of Day 4 by dismissing Harry Brook. Seales dismissed Brook with a length ball that got a bit of extra bounce and moved away late. Ben Stokes was dismissed shortly, picking the fielder at deep backward square leg. Seales finished off England's innings by dismissing Mark Wood and Shoaib Bashir.