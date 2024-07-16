In short Simplifying... In short India's Women's Cricket Team has shown remarkable dominance in the Women's Asia Cup T20, winning seven out of eight editions.

They missed the title in 2018 to Bangladesh, the only other team to win the cup.

Key players include Mithali Raj, the highest run-scorer in the tournament's history, and spinners Ekta Bisht and Deepti Sharma, who lead in wickets for India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India have won the Women's Asia Cup seven times (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's Asia Cup T20: A look at Team India's dominance

By Parth Dhall 11:23 pm Jul 16, 202411:23 pm

What's the story The 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20 is set to commence on July 19 with a total of eight teams taking part. While the game between the United Arab Emirates and Nepal serves as the curtain-raiser, all eyes will be on the India-Pakistan clash on the same day. The Women in Blue would enter the tournament with seven Asia Cup titles (three in T20Is).

Record

A record seven titles for Team India

It is worth noting that India have been crowned champions in seven of the eight Women's Asia Cup editions so far. They won the ODI edition four times (2004, 2005-06, 2006, and 2008) and T20I edition thrice (2012, 2016, and 2022). India are the defending champions as they beat Sri Lanka in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup T20 final.

Information

India missed the title in 2018

India missed out on the 2018 Women's Asia Cup T20 title after Bangladesh defeated them in the final. They chased down a modest 113 and won by seven wickets. Notably, Bangladesh are the only other side to win the Women's Asia Cup.

Runs

Mithali, Harmanpreet lead the runs column

Legend Mithali Raj is the highest run-scorer in Women's Asia Cup T20 history. She racked up 402 runs from 10 matches at an incredible average of 67.00. The tally includes three half-centuries. Harmanpreet Kaur, the incumbent Indian captain follows Mithali with 399 runs in 17 matches at 36.27. Smriti Mandhana remains the only other Indian with over 300 runs in this regard.

Wickets

Bisht, Deepti among wicket-takers

With 16 scalps each, spinners Ekta Bisht and Deepti Sharma have the joint-most wickets for India in the Women's Asia Cup T20. Bisht and Deepti have incredible averages of 8.75 and 11.62 in the tournament, respectively. Poonam Yadav is not too far behind, with 14 wickets from eight games at 7.57. Overall, Pakistan's Nida Dar leads the wicket column with 26 scalps.