Phoebe Litchfield smashes her fourth WODI fifty: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:25 pm Dec 30, 202306:25 pm

Litchfield had to work hard on a slow track at the Wankhede Stadium (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australian women's cricket team opener Phoebe Litchfield hammered a second successive ODI fifty versus India Women. Litchfield had to work hard on a slow track at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Notably, the youngster hit a match-winning half-century in the first WODI. Litchfield shared a pivotal 77-run stand alongside Ellyse Perry for the second wicket. Australia managed 258/8 in 50 overs.

Litchfield makes her presence felt with a fighting knock

Litchfield shared a 40-run stand for the first wicket alongside Alyssa Healy, who struck 13. Thereafter, Perry's 47-ball 50 helped Litchfield take the back seat as she held the fort from one end. She went on to consume 98 balls for her 63, hitting six fours. Litchfield was finally dismissed by Shreyanka Patil in the 34th over.

Litchfield averages 70.50 versus India Women

In 12 WODI innings, Litchfield has raced to 485 runs at an average of 53.88. It was her fifth fifty-plus score (100s: 1). In two matches versus India Women, Litchfield has clobbered 141 runs at 70.50. She won the MoM award in the opening encounter. As per ESPNcricinfo, in seven away WODIs (home of opposition), Litchfield owns 288 runs at 48.