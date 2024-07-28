In short Simplifying... In short In the Women's Asia Cup T20 final, Athapaththu and Samarawickrama's stellar performances led Sri Lanka to victory.

Athapaththu scored 61 runs, finishing the season as the highest run-getter with 304 runs, while Samarawickrama remained unbeaten with 69 runs.

Samarawickrama scored an unbeaten 69 (Source: X/@ICC)

Athapaththu, Samarawickrama slam fifties in Women's Asia Cup T20 final

What's the story Sri Lanka lifted the 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20 title after chasing down 166 in the final clash against India in Dambulla. The home team didn't face many troubles as the likes of Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama slammed half-centuries. Their efforts meant the Lankans (167/2) crossed the line in 18.4 overs. Here we decode the duo's stats.

A comfortable run chase for Sri Lanka

SL were off to an unfortunate start as Vishmi Gunaratne (1) got run out in the second over. However, Athapaththu and Samarawickrama steadied the ship with an 87-run stand for the second wicket. Both batters slammed fifties to knock India out of the contest. While Athapaththu departed for 61, Samarawickrama (69*) stayed till the end as she added 73 runs with Kavisha Dilhari (30*).

Athapaththu finished as the leading run-getter

Athapaththu made 61 off 43 balls with the help of nine fours and two sixes. This was her third 50-plus of the season as she finished the 2024 edition as the highest run-getter with 304 runs at 101.33 (100: 1). She has overall raced to 565 runs at 31.38 in the competition's history. Only India's Harmanpreet Kaur (571) owns more runs than her.

12th WT20I fifty for Athapaththu

The Sri Lankan skipper has now raced to 3,326 runs from 139 T20Is at an average of 25.38. She hit her 12th fifty in addition to scoring three centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 24 matches versus India, she owns 573 runs at 24.91. It was her second fifty against them. Meanwhile, the veteran batter slammed her fifth 50-plus score at home (100: 1).

Here are Samarawickrama's numbers

Samarawickrama scored 69* off 51 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes). She finished this event with 140 runs at 46.66. Overall, she has completed 351 runs in the tournament's history at 29.25 (50s: 2). This knock has taken her tally to 1,312 runs across 63 WT20Is at 28.52 (50s: 6). She has scored 140 runs in seven games against India at 23.33 (50: 2).