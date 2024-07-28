In short Simplifying... In short Wimbledon champ Barbora Krejcikova advances to the second round of the 2024 Paris Olympics, maintaining her winning streak against Sorribes with a 3-0 record.

Despite an initial setback, Krejcikova bounced back from a first-set loss, ultimately securing victory in a tie-breaker.

This follows her previous successes, including a French Open win and an Olympic gold medal in women's doubles.

Krejcikova won her clash versus Sorribes (Image Source: X/@Wimbledon)

2024 Paris Olympics: Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova reaches second round

By Rajdeep Saha 06:34 pm Jul 28, 2024

What's the story Wimbledon champiom Barbora Krejcikova has reached the second round in women's singles tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday. Czech Republic's Krejcikova downed Sara Sorribes of Spain in three sets to move into the next round. Krejcikova was out of court due to a back injury for over two months earlier this season. She made a sound comeback by winning the Wimbledon.

Krejcikova's story in 2024

Krejcikova has raced to a 15-9 win-loss record on the WTA Tour. Before her Wimbledon win, she suffered early exits in four successive tournaments, including a first-round exit at Roland Garros. She also failed to show any rhythm in Birmingham and Eastbourne but brought her best tennis at the Wimbledon. It was her second Grand Slam win having won the French Open earlier.

3 successive 1st-round exits at French Open after 2021 win

2021 French Open winner Krejcikova suffered first-round exits in each of the next three editions. Her win-loss record in the Major reads as 10-5. Overall, the celebrated doubles player doubles player owns a 41-16 record in women's singles Grand Slams.

Krejcikova is an Olympic gold medalist in women's doubles

Krejcikova has won an Olympic gold medal. She won the women's doubles event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She would be raring to add to the tally by doing well in Paris.

H2H record: 3-0 win over Sorribes

With this win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Krejcikova has raced to a 3-0 record over Sorribes on the WTA Tour. She overcame Sorribes earlier in 2014 Luxembourg qualifying and in 2024 Abu Dhabi.

Sorribes launches a fightback against Krejcikova

Krejcikova lost the first set against Sorribes, going down 4-6. She fought back thereafter taking the second set 6-0. Krejcikova maintained her composure and was ahead in the 3rd set but Sorribes launched a comeback to force a tie-breaker at 6-6. Czech Republic's Krejcikova prevailed in the tie-breaker, winning 7-2.

Here are the match stats

Both players failed to dole out a single ace. In terms of double faults, Sorribes committed two compared to Krejcikova's three. Krejcikova converted 6/16 break points compared to her opponent's 4/9. Krejckova claimed 40 winnes and made 60 unforced errors.