Murray is set to feature in his fourth Summer Games (Source: X/@Wimbledon)

Andy Murray to retire after 2024 Paris Olympics

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:57 pm Jul 23, 202401:57 pm

What's the story In a major development, Andy Murray has confirmed that he will retire from tennis after the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 37-year-old British star took to social media on July 23 and made the major announcement. Notably, Murray is set to feature in his fourth Summer Games. The tennis star will be competing for Great Britain. Here are further details.

Statement

Here is what Murray stated

"Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament," Murray posted on X. Competing for Team GB has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get to do it one final time!" The former world No. 1 is a two-time Olympic gold medalist at the Summer Olympics. He would want to enhance his tally.

Olympic participation

Murray to compete in fourth Summer Games

As mentioned, the Paris Olympics will mark Murray's fourth and final appearance in the Summer Games. He is set to compete in both singles and doubles events. The three-time Grand Slam champion holds a unique record. He is the only athlete with two singles golds in tennis, won at London 2012 and Rio 2016. His decision to retire follows a series of injuries that have affected his career.

Health struggles

Murray's career plagued by injuries

Murray's retirement decision comes after a series of injuries. Earlier this year, he bid an emotional farewell at Wimbledon following a doubles defeat alongside his brother Jamie. This was after undergoing surgery on June 22 to remove a spinal cyst that was compressing his nerves and causing loss of control and power in his right leg. The condition led him to decide he was not fit enough for the demands of singles competition at the All England Club.

Olympic start

Murray's final assignment begins on July 27

Despite his fitness setbacks, Murray managed to resurrect his career after having hip-resurfacing surgery in 2019. However, he has since struggled to reach the latter stages of leading tournaments. Meanwhile, the Olympic tennis competition begins on July 27, marking the start of Murray's final professional appearance. His retirement announcement has added a layer of anticipation and emotion to the upcoming games in Paris.

Stats

Murray, the owner of 46 singles titles

As per ATP, Murray has a career record of 739-262. He has clinched a record 46 singles titles, including 14 at Masters 1000 events. After winning the US Open in 2012, Murray won Wimbledon the following year. He won the last of his three majors in 2016 by winning Wimbledon for the second time. His other Grand Slam triumph came at the 2012 US Open.

