Charlotte Edwards, Chamari Athapaththu, and Meg Lanning are the top three women's T20I captains who have scored over 2,500 runs.

Edwards, the former England captain, was the first to reach this milestone, followed by Athapaththu of Sri Lanka.

However, Australian legend Lanning tops the list with 2,619 runs, making her the highest-scoring captain in women's T20I history.

Batters with 2,500 runs as captain in Women's T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:43 pm Jul 23, 202412:43 pm

What's the story Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu shattered several records with a breathtaking hundred against Malaysia in the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup clash in Dambulla. Athapaththu's 69-ball 119* paved the way for SL. The Lankans racked up 184/4 before bowling out Malaysia for just 40. Meanwhile, Athapaththu became the third player to complete 2,500 WT20I runs as captain. Here are the others on this list.

#3

Charlotte Edwards - 2,529 runs

Charlotte Edwards, the former England Women captain, was the first player to attain this milestone. Edwards led the Brits across 93 WT20Is, accumulating 2,529 runs at 32.84. The tally includes 12 fifties with 92* being her highest score while leading the team. Edwards, who retired from international cricket in 2016, played just a couple of WT20I games as a non-captain.

#2

Chamari Athapaththu - 2,532 runs

With her latest hundred against Malaysia, Athapaththu went past the 2,500-run mark as SL's WT20I captain. Having led the team across 90 games, Athapaththu has accumulated 2,532 runs at 29.44. The tally includes 10 fifties as each of her three tons have come while leading SL. No other full-member team batter has more than two tons in the format.

#1

Meg Lanning - 2,619

Australian legend Meg Lanning tops this elite list. She tallied 2,619 runs while leading the Aussies in 100 games. The tally includes 12 fifties and two tons. She boasts the highest among full-member team batters with at least 600 runs as captain (42.24). Lanning is also the second-most capped skipper in WT20Is, only behind India's Harmanpreet Kaur (116).