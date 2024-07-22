In short Simplifying... In short Chamari Athapaththu made cricket history by scoring the first-ever century in the Women's T20 Asia Cup, both as a player and captain, with a stunning 119* off 69 balls.

Chamari Athapaththu smashed a 69-ball 119* against Malaysia in Dambula

Chamari Athapaththu slams first-ever ton in Women's T20 Asia Cup

By Parth Dhall 06:04 pm Jul 22, 202406:04 pm

What's the story Chamari Athapaththu led Sri Lanka to a massive win against Malaysia in the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup Group B clash in Dambula. The Lankans racked up 184/4 before bowling out Malaysia for a mere 40. Athapaththu's 69-ball 119* paved the way for Sri Lanka. She became the first-ever centurion the Women's T20 Asia Cup. Here are the key stats.

A historic ton for Athapaththu

As mentioned, Athapaththu scored the first-ever century, both as a player and captain in the Women's T20 Asia Cup. She racked up 119* off 69 balls, a knock laced with 14 fours and 7 sixes. This was Athapaththu's third century in Women's T20I cricket. Notably, Athapaththu also stitched a century-plus stand with Anushka Sanjeewani after SL were down to 69/2.

Athapaththu surpasses Mithali Raj

Athapaththu now has the highest individual score in the Women's T20 Asia Cup. She surpassed India's Mithali Raj, who scored 69-ball 97* against Malaysia in the 2018 encounter. No other player has a 90+ score in this regard.

Athapaththu's third WT20I ton

Athapaththu raced to her third century in WT20I cricket. Each of her three tons in the format has come while leading the Lankans. Athapaththu, who made her WT20I debut in 2009, has now raced to 3,153 runs from 136 games. She averages 24.44 and strikes at 109.74 in the format. Besides three tons, her tally also includes 10 half-centuries.

Only player with century as captain (WT20 Asia Cup)

The previous-highest individual score as captain in the Women's T20 Asia Cup was held by Harmanpreet Kaur, who propelled India to a 78-run victory against the United Arab Emirates in the ongoing edition. She slammed a 47-ball 66.

Sri Lanka tame Malaysia in Dambula

The Sri Lankan women's cricket team on July 22 handed Malaysia a humiliating 144-run defeat in Match 7 of the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup. Chasing 185 in Dambulla, the Malaysian side could never get going as it got bundled out for just 40 in 19.5 overs. This was the fifth-lowest all-out total in the competition's history.