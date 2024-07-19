In short Simplifying... In short Nida Dar, a prominent all-rounder in Women's T20Is, recently played her 150th match, joining an elite group of players.

Known for her wicket-taking ability, she is the leading wicket-taker in the format and also ranks third in Pakistan's highest run-scorers.

With a career spanning over a decade, Dar has also made significant contributions in the Women's Asia Cup T20, holding the record for the highest wickets.

Dar is the highest wicket-taker in the format (Source: X/@coolnidadar)

Nida Dar features in her 150th WT20I match: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:10 pm Jul 19, 2024

What's the story Veteran all-rounder Nida Dar has become the first Pakistan international to complete 150 matches in Women's T20Is. The high-voltage India-Pakistan game in Match 2 of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20, in Dambulla, marked her milestone. Overall, Dar became just the sixth player to get this feat in WT20Is. Notably, the Pakistan skipper is the highest wicket-taker in the format. Here are her stats.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Dar is one of the most prolific all-rounders in Women's T20Is. The off-spinner has a knack for producing wickets at crucial junctures. Last year, she dethroned WI's Anisa Mohammed to become the leading wicket-taker in the shortest format. Dar has also made several vital contributions with the bat. Notably, she is also Pakistan's third-highest run-getter in this format.

Elite list

Dar joins these stalwarts

As mentioned, Dar is now among the six players to complete 150 WT20Is. She has joined India's Harmanpreet Kaur (170), New Zealand's Suzie Bates (162), England's Danni Wyatt (160), Australia's Alyssa Healy (156), and Australia's Ellyse Perry (154). Meanwhile, Bismah Maroof (140), Javeria Khan (112), and Sana Mir (106) are the only other Pakistan players to have featured in 100-plus WT20Is.

Stats

A look at her career stats

Dar made her WT20I debut in May 2010 against Sri Lanka. In a career spanning over a decade, the 37-year-old has snapped up 140 wickets at an economy of 5.65. The tally includes a four-wicket haul and a fifer. As mentioned, she is the leading wicket-taker in WT20Is. Dar has also scored 1,933 runs with the bat at 17.89. She has tallied seven fifties.

Information

Here are her Asia Cup numbers

Dar is also the highest wicket-taker in the Women's Asia Cup T20 history. Playing her 19th game in the multi-sport event, she has claimed 26 scalps at a fine economy of 4.70. She has also tallied 256 runs at the event at 32 (50: 1).