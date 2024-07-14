India claimed a 42-run win in the 5th T20I (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India humble Zimbabwe in 5th T20I, win series: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 09:03 pm Jul 14, 202409:03 pm

What's the story India thrashed Zimbabwe in the fifth T20I in Harare to win the series 4-1. The Men in Blue successfully defended 167/6 after Zimbabwe elected to field. Sanju Samson smashed an innings-defining 58 for India. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 125 as Mukesh Kumar scalped a four-wicket haul. A young Team India made a terrific turnaround in the five-match series after losing the series opener.

Match

India beat Zimbabwe by 42 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal started India's innings with a bang but departed in the first over. India also lost Abhishek Sharma and skipper Shubman Gill within the Powerplay. However, Samson and Riyan Parag took India past 100 from 40/3. Shivam Dube's 12-ball 26 eventually drove India to 167/6. In the second innings, Mukesh took two early wickets before Zimbabwe collapsed. Faraz Akram's 27 went in vain.

Samson

Second T20I half-ton for Samson

Samson laid the foundation for India's win with a 58-run knock in Harare. He consumed 45 balls, having slammed a four and 4 sixes. The wicketkeeper-batter added 65 runs along with Riyan, lifting India up from a spot of bother. Samson raced to his second half-century in T20I cricket. He also completed 400 runs in the shortest format.

Bowlers

Zimbabwe's highest wicket-takers in T20Is

Blessing Muzarabani was the pick of Zimbabwe's bowlers in the match. He took two wickets for 19 runs in four overs. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza, Richard Ngarava, and Brandon Mavuta scalped a wicket each. With 66 wickets each, Luke Jongwe, Raza, and Muzarabani are the joint-highest wicket-takers for Zimbabwe in T20I cricket.

Jaiswal

A unique record for Jaiswal

As mentioned, Jaiswal came out all guns blazing in the first innings. He smashed a maximum off the match's first ball, which turned out to be a no-ball. He hammered a maximum off the free-hit delivery as well. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jaiswal has become the first player to record 12 runs off the first legal delivery of a men's T20I match.

Mukesh

Mukesh's maiden T20I four-fer

Right-arm seamer Mukesh scalped four wickets for India. He dismissed Wessly Madhevere and Brian Bennett to get the visitors on top early on. Faraz Akram and Richard Ngarava were his other victims. Mukesh took four wickets for 22 runs in 3.3 overs, clearly the pick of India's bowlers. The right-arm pacer recorded his maiden four-wicket haul in the shortest format.

Information

Eight wickets for Mukesh

It is worth noting that Mukesh finished the series with eight wickets, the joint-most for an India pacer in a T20I bilateral series. Deepak Chahar (once) and Shardul Thakur (twice) have also attained this feat for India.