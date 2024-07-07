In brief Simplifying... In brief Amidst swirling divorce rumors, Natasa Stankovic shared an Instagram video hinting at overcoming adversity, possibly related to her marriage.

What's the story For the past few months, rumors have been swirling about potential marital issues between cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife-actor, Natasa Stankovic. Speculation intensified when Stankovic did not publicly congratulate her husband or the Indian cricket team on their recent T20 World Cup victory. Now, Stankovic, who is quite active on Instagram, has posted another cryptic video that seems to signal toward her marital life.

In her Instagram video, Stankovic shared a message about overcoming adversity. She stated, "Just a gentle reminder from me to you again. Remember God didn't remove the Red Sea, he parted it. Which means, He won't remove a problem out of your life, but he will make a way through it. Bye!" Though she did not say anything explicitly, the rumor mill is rife that this could have something to do with her marriage.

Meanwhile, Pandya's brother, Krunal Pandya, recently took to social media to share an emotional post about his sibling's struggles and achievements. He wrote about their journey in professional cricket and how recent events have been like a dream come true. Krunal also addressed the criticism Hardik faced over the past six months, expressing his belief that his brother didn't deserve what he went through. Though Stankovic did not comment, she showed support by liking the post.

Despite the ongoing rumors, neither Pandya nor Stankovic has confirmed or denied any speculations about their relationship. The couple has not been seen together for several months, further fueling the rumors. Even after India's T20 World Cup win, Pandya was pictured with his son, but no photographs of him and Stankovic together have been shared by either party. This silence from both sides continues to fan the flames of the controversy.