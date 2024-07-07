Sonakshi-Zaheer's wedding: Shatrughan says 'smear campaign' was run against family
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha recently addressed rumors of family conflicts related to his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's interfaith marriage to Zaheer Iqbal. In an interview with Times Now, he discussed his son Luv Sinha's absence from the wedding ceremony, stating, "Bahaut bade bade crises dekhe hain humne. Aur yeh toh kuch bhi nahin (We have seen many big crises. This is nothing)." He emphasized that disagreements are a common occurrence in every family and should remain private.
Sinha stands firm against attacks on family unity
Sinha reiterated, "We may disagree and argue on certain issues. But at the end of the day, we are one family. And no one can break us." "Family matters should stay within the family. Like I said, kaun se parivar mein disagreements nahin hote?" His son Luv had previously addressed his absence at Sonakshi's wedding on X, emphasizing that his family will always come first despite online speculations against him.
Veteran actor expressed discontent over unwanted attention
Sinha also expressed his discontent over the undue attention his family received during the wedding. He questioned, "We were like any ordinary family with a wedding happening. Just why we became a target of so much attention, you will know better than me." "Our family was subjected to the most vicious smear campaign. Let me make this clear. I won't tolerate my family being attacked."
Sonakshi and Iqbal's seven-year love story
Sonakshi and Iqbal were in a relationship for seven years before they tied the knot on June 23, 2024 - the same date they fell in love. In 2022, the couple shared screen space in the movie Double XL, co-starring Huma Qureshi. Iqbal, son of businessman Iqbal Ratansi, was introduced to Sonakshi by Salman Khan, a close childhood friend of Ratansi who also backed Iqbal's debut film, Notebook.