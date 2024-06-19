In brief Simplifying... In brief Sonakshi Sinha's mother and brother have reportedly unfollowed her on Instagram, sparking online speculation about family dynamics ahead of her wedding.

Sinha's father, Shatrughan Sinha, has remained tight-lipped about the wedding rumors.

Meanwhile, Sinha and her partner, Iqbal, are set to tie the knot on June 23 in an intimate ceremony at her home in Mumbai, with less than 50 guests invited. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Going by Instagram activity, everything isn't well in Sonakshi Sinha's family

Sonakshi Sinha's mother, brother seemingly unfollow her days before wedding

By Tanvi Gupta 05:57 pm Jun 19, 202405:57 pm

What's the story Ahead of Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha's impending wedding, her relationship dynamics with her family have taken center stage. A viral Reddit post recently pointed out that Sonakshi's mother, Poonam Sinha, and brother, Luv Sinha, have unfollowed her on Instagram, igniting discussions about possible rifts within the family. While some see it as mere speculation, signs of strain seem apparent as Sonakshi's brother recently shared a cryptic post, hinting at questioning choices.

Speculations

They don't follow each other on Instagram!

Reddit users have pointed out that Poonam's Instagram account shows she follows only six people, including her husband Shatrughan Sinha, and her sons Luv, and Kush Sinha. They find it odd that she doesn't follow her daughter. Similarly, Luv also does not appear to follow his sister on Instagram. Interestingly, Sonakshi herself does not follow her mother or Luv; she only follows Shatrughan and Kush. This has sparked speculation online, especially considering Sinha's familial dynamics and upbringing.

Reactions

Netizens think 'love' is the reason for family feud

One user empathetically noted, "It's tough to go against your own family for love." A concerned netizen remarked, "Seems like her mom and one brother aren't thrilled about the wedding. Wasn't this the same brother who distanced himself when asked about her wedding?" Others expressed sympathy, with one lamenting, "I feel sorry for her. Why can't some parents set aside their ego and pride for their daughter's happiness, even to attend her wedding?" Similar sentiments echoed in subsequent comments.

Father's statement

When Shatrughan Sinha commented on daughter's wedding rumors

In a recent conversation with Times Now, Sinha's father addressed the rumors about his daughter's upcoming wedding. He stated, "I am in Delhi right now. After the election results, I flew down here. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans." "So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me...All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke (They don't take consent from parents)."

Wedding plans

Sinha and Iqbal's wedding details

Sinha and Iqbal are reportedly set to marry on June 23 in Mumbai. The couple, who have been dating for seven years, designed their wedding invite like a magazine cover, which quickly went viral. The haldi ceremony will take place on Thursday. Per HT, "It will be a tight setting with only close friends and family, and less than 50 people have been invited for the function, and that's why they opted for Sona's house as the venue."