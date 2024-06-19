In brief Simplifying... In brief Rajinikanth's film 'Kaala' has been named one of the century's best by the British Film Institute (BFI), making it the only Indian film to make the list.

Despite facing controversies and not being a box office hit, the film, which portrays the life of the oppressed in Mumbai's slums, has been recognized for its cinematic significance.

This recognition marks a milestone for Indian, particularly Tamil, cinema. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rajinikanth's film 'Kaala' recognized by BFI

Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' named one of the century's best by BFI

By Tanvi Gupta 05:12 pm Jun 19, 202405:12 pm

What's the story The British Film Institute (BFI) has recognized Rajinikanth's Tamil film, Kaala, as one of the "Films of the Century." This honor was announced in BFI's Sight and Sound Summer Issue 2024, placing Kaala alongside globally acclaimed films like Artificial Intelligence, Old Boy, and Divine Intervention. The film, directed by Pa Ranjith and released in 2018, explores themes of social justice, power dynamics, and urban politics.

Achievement

'Kaala's inclusion highlights film's impact on global cinema

It's worth noting that Rajinikanth's Kaala is the only Indian film included in Sight and Sound's Films of the Century list. The comments section of BFI's announcement post on X is flooded with Rajinikanth's fans celebrating his global recognition, with many declaring, "Superstar Rajinikanth for a reason." In the film, the actor plays the lead role, portraying a leader of the oppressed in Mumbai's Dharavi slums.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement post here

Selection

BFI's selection process for the century's top films

The BFI detailed its selection process, stating, "From our vantage point in 2024, we sit one-quarter of the way through the 21st century." They enlisted 25 critics to nominate films significant within this cinematic era. The chosen films are considered representative and high watermarks of cinema from 2000 to 2024. These movies could be put into a time capsule for future cinephiles to marvel at.

Milestone

'Kaala's recognition: A milestone for Indian cinema

This recognition of Kaala is a significant achievement for Indian cinema, particularly Tamil films. Rajinikanth aside, the film also stars Nana Patekar, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, and Pankaj Tripathi. Despite mixed reviews and grossing over ₹150 crore, Kaala did not develop as a box office blockbuster but still has a large fan following. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Controversies

All the controversies 'Kaala' faced during its release

However, the film faced controversies as well. The release of Kaala in Karnataka faced hurdles when the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce banned it following Rajinikanth's statements supporting Tamil Nadu's stance in the Kaveri River water dispute amid protests in 2018. Pro-Kannada activists vandalized the film distributor's office in Karnataka, prompting legal intervention. Additionally, the film encountered bans in Norway and Switzerland after Rajinikanth labeled protestors of the Thoothukudi violence as "anti-social elements."