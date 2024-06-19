In brief Simplifying... In brief The trailer for 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' introduces us to three women, all named Sharma, navigating their unique lives and aspirations.

Jyoti, a teacher, Kiran, a homemaker from Punjab, and Tanvi, a budding cricketer, cross paths in this inspiring tale.

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' trailer: Watch Sakshi-Divya-Saiyami on rollercoaster ride

What's the story The trailer for the much-anticipated film, Sharmajee Ki Beti, was released on Wednesday. The film, a joint venture by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 28. Sharmajee Ki Beti offers a humorous yet poignant exploration of the dreams and aspirations of middle-class women from diverse backgrounds. This project marks the feature directorial debut of Tahira Kashyap Khurrana.

A humorous yet inspiring take on women's aspirations

The two-minute and 21-second clip begins by introducing the three main characters, who share the last name Sharma. Jyoti Sharma (Sakshi Tanwar) is a teacher struggling to navigate her middle-class life. Kiran Sharma (Divya Dutta) is a homemaker who has just moved to the city from Patiala, Punjab. Meanwhile, Tanvi Sharma (Saiyami Kher) is a budding cricketer on the Mumbai women's team who daydreams about Virat Kohli. The three lives intersect, offering an inspiring take on women's aspirations.

Check out the trailer here

Cast and crew shared excitement for 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'

Director Khurrana expressed her enthusiasm about the film, calling Sharmajee Ki Beti a "dream come true." Lead actor Tanwar believes audiences will appreciate the film's relatable take on gender roles, relationships, and personal identity. Dutta praised Khurrana's directorial as a "refreshing narrative." In addition, Kher described her experience in the film as a "very special journey," emphasizing the film's message of pursuing dreams without succumbing to societal pressure.

Meanwhile, know more about Khurrana's work, journey

Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, the movie is both written and directed by Khurrana, the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Tahira has previously directed two short films: Pinni (2020), featuring Neena Gupta, and Toffee (2017), starring Ayushmann. In addition to her work in film, she is an accomplished author, having written the books I Promise... (2011) and Cracking the Code: My Journey to Bollywood (2015).