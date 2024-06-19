In brief Simplifying... In brief Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, known for his work on the hit series 'Scam 1992', was once fired by Ektaa Kapoor from 'K Street Pali Hill' for making it too film-like.

However, his career took a turn when Sanjay Gupta offered him a chance to direct 'Woodstock Villa'.

Currently, Mehta is directing a show about Mahatma Gandhi and is set to work on 'Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recalls being fired for 'cinematic' TV direction

'Please leave': When Ektaa Kapoor fired filmmaker Hansal Mehta

By Tanvi Gupta 04:46 pm Jun 19, 202404:46 pm

What's the story Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently revealed that he was fired by Ektaa Kapoor, chief of Balaji Telefilms, just 15 days after being hired to direct the daily soap K Street Pali Hill. Facing financial constraints, Mehta had ventured into television, however, his tenure was cut short as Kapoor felt his direction style was too cinematic. "Sir, it's too much like a film. Our shows don't work because of this," she reportedly told him in 2005.

Sacked

When Kapoor asked Mehta to leave 'very politely'

He further clarified that he was sacked "very politely." "Unlike what people have heard...Very politely she called me and said, 'Sir, it's too much like a film...I don't want you to do it. So please leave." After his dismissal from K Street Pali Hill, Mehta directed a show for another channel before reuniting with Kapoor years later. Interestingly, it was Kapoor who initiated his career in the streaming industry with the AltBalaji show Bose: Dead or Alive.

Career progression

Sanjay Gupta helped Mehta massively

Speaking to Mid-Day, Mehta acknowledged filmmaker Sanjay Gupta for "saving" his life by offering him the chance to direct the film Woodstock Villa, which served as a launchpad for Anupam Kher's son Sikandar Kher. He expressed gratitude to Gupta for providing him "a job and a steady income." Woodstock Villa also starred Neha Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan, and Shakti Kapoor.

Career highlights

Mehta's rise to prominence with the blockbuster 'Scam 1992' series

While the filmmaker had a rollercoaster career, taking on varied roles like wedding videographer and food show creator, he eventually rose to prominence. Mehta gained significant recognition with the blockbuster SonyLIV series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Netflix's Scoop. These successful projects have solidified his position in the industry. Most recently, he directed another series titled Lootere, starring Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, and Amruta Khanvilkar. It premiered in March on Disney+ Hotstar.

Upcoming projects

Mehta is now occupied with his next, 'Gandhi'

Currently, Mehta is directing Gandhi, a show about Mahatma Gandhi and is also set to work on Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga. Meanwhile, talking about Gandhi, this series will reunite Mehta with Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi who will star as the iconic leader. The show is said to be based on the books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed The World.