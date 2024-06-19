In brief Simplifying... In brief Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta is under the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) radar for her potential links to a ration distribution scam.

The ED believes funds from the scam may have been invested in her film productions and is investigating her bank transactions.

Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta summoned by ED

By Tanvi Gupta 03:55 pm Jun 19, 202403:55 pm

What's the story Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, regarding a multi-crore ration distribution scam. She appeared at the ED's city office with her lawyer. The central probe agency requested specific documents related to her bank transactions. To note, the Bengal public distribution scam has ballooned to over ₹10,000cr, with the "proceeds of crime" allegedly laundered to Dubai by the prime accused, including former food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick.

Scam details

West Bengal ration distribution scam: A brief overview

The ration distribution scam involves organized siphoning off of ration meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) beneficiaries. Several high-profile Trinamool Congress leaders and businessmen have been arrested in connection with this scam. The other two individuals accused in the case are purportedly Mallick's associate Bakibur Rahaman, who operates rice and flour mills, and TMC leader Shankar Adhya.

Statement

'Need to know the source and destination of those transactions...'

The current investigation suggests that money from the ration distribution scam may have been invested in her film productions. "We had a few questions for her. We will also verify other details, particularly some transactions made through her bank accounts. We need to know the source and destination of those transactions," an ED officer stated to PTI. The ED is investigating potential links between this scam and Sengupta's film productions.

Past instances

Not Sengupta's first encounter with ED

This is not the first time Sengupta has been summoned by the ED. Before this, in 2019, she was questioned regarding the Rose Valley chit-fund scam. She was summoned for her alleged involvement in entertainment projects, including films, promoted by the Rose Valley Group. Allegations suggested that the films were financed using funds laundered by the Rose Valley Group through its various marketing schemes, which promised investors lucrative returns.

Career update

Sengupta's professional life amid legal troubles

Despite the ongoing legal issues, Sengupta's professional life continues to thrive. Her 50th film, Ajogyo, directed by Kaushik Ganguly and co-starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, was released on June 7. The film centers around Raktim Majumdar (Shilajit Majumder), a former banker turned stay-at-home father struggling to find work. His wife Parna (Sengupta) takes up a job at an investment firm due to circumstances. Their lives take a turn when Raktim's friend Prosen unexpectedly enters the scene.