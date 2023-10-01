Karan Johar, Ektaa Kapoor, others to discuss CBFC issues, more

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Karan Johar, Ektaa Kapoor, others to discuss CBFC issues, more

By Tanvi Gupta 07:56 pm Oct 01, 202307:56 pm

Bollywood's prominent personalities to meet and address industry challenges (Photo credit: Times Now)

A crucial meeting of Bollywood's prominent filmmakers and actors is reportedly set for October 10. In this big Bollywood meet, members will address the challenges faced by the Hindi film industry, including the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certification issue. This event, per Zoom, will witness the presence of distinguished figures, including veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, filmmaker Karan Johar, and producer Ektaa Kapoor.

2/5

CBFC certification issues: One of important topics of discussion

One of the main topics up for discussion is the ongoing controversy surrounding the CBFC. Film certification has been a long-standing concern for the industry. The CBFC often mandates modifications to films, including the removal or toning down of scenes involving sexual content, violence, or offensive language. However, the altercations now extend to government concerns related to political equilibrium and sensitive issues such as religion and caste.

3/5

Film distribution challenges, other issues to be discussed

Besides the CBFC-related issues, the meeting will also explore the intricacies of film distribution. Participants will discuss the various challenges faced by distributors and exhibitors within the Bollywood landscape. This dialogue aims to provide a thorough examination of the industry's distribution network and pinpoint potential improvements that can streamline processes and reduce obstacles.

4/5

Meeting aims to address film release issues, too

Another vital topic on the agenda is the numerous problems associated with film releases. Reportedly, this issue has ignited considerable debate within the industry, and the upcoming gathering will serve as a platform for stakeholders to analyze these challenges thoroughly. The hope is that this collaborative effort will generate innovative solutions that can help pave the way for a more efficient future for Bollywood productions.

5/5

Here's who will spearhead discussion

Zoom reported the critical discussion on these industry challenges will be led by key Bollywood figures and members of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India. This includes Sinha, Johar, and Kapoor. Alongside them, Viacom18 and various other stakeholders will play an instrumental role in driving the conversation forward. As preparations continue behind the scenes, anticipation grows for what outcomes this gathering will yield.