Next Article

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' is set to premiere on May 1 on Netflix

Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Sumar radiate in new 'Heeramandi' posters

By Tanvi Gupta 03:18 pm Apr 06, 202403:18 pm

What's the story The upcoming OTT series Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has finally unveiled the first look at its male leads, and we cannot hold our excitement! Among those featured in the new posters are seasoned actors Shekhar Suman and Fardeen Khan, and new-gen actors Taha Shah Badussha and Adhyayan Suman. With its grandeur and star-studded ensemble, Heeramandi is all set to hit Netflix on May 1.

Actors' return

Shekhar, Fardeen make a comeback with 'Heeramandi'

Shekhar and Khan are marking their return to the screen with Heeramandi, with the former portraying the character Zulfikar, while the latter will be seen as Wali Mohammed. In the first-look poster, Khan is depicted wearing a vibrant kurta pajama paired with a designer shawl, exuding charm as he flashes a witty smile. Meanwhile, Shekhar's portrayal features a striking transformation, adorned with a distinctive mustache and a gaze filled with cunning intent.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Other posters

Adhyayan and Badussha's riveting looks add to the anticipation

Adding an interesting dynamic to the project is Adhyayan—son of Shekhar, known for movies like Jashnn and Raaz - The Mystery Continues. Adhyayan will be portraying Zoravar, and the caption accompanying his character poster reads, "Zoravar's affection for Lajjo is a scorching embrace where passion burns bright—but when love calls, will he be able to answer?" Meanwhile, actor-model Badussha is set to play "a nawab's son," Tajdar, torn between tradition and love.

Twitter Post

Check out the poster here

Comeback

'Doing movies for the sake of it doesn't make sense'

To note, Khan is making his comeback to screens after a hiatus of 14 years. He was last seen in the 2010 movie Dulha Mil Gaya. Meanwhile, Shekhar is also making a comeback. In a recent interview with Tellychakkar, when asked about his absence from the screen, Shekhar said, "I have done 40 films as a lead actor, and I am still ready to do more, but just doing movies for the sake of it doesn't make sense."

Female cast

'Heeramandi' features multiple talented female leads

Heeramandi comprises a talented lineup, including Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement during the 1940s, Heeramandi delves into the lives of tawaifs (highly accomplished courtesans), residing in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. Bhansali and Mitakshara Kumar helm the directorial duties. It's Bhansali's foray into the OTT space.