Loved 'Shaitaan'? Check out these must-watch paranormal thriller titles

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Mar 16, 202402:10 am

What's the story R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn's occult thriller Shaitaan has captivated audiences, earning Rs. 79cr within eight days. A remake of the Gujarati film Vash, it centers around a family whose encounter with a stranger results in mysterious control over their teenage daughter. If you're looking for more such paranormal thrills, explore our curated list of must-watch horror series and films on OTT platforms.

#1

'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

Netflix's 2023 romantic supernatural horror series, Tooth Pari: When Love Bite, leads this list. It follows Rumi (Tanya Maniktala) and her clan, bound by a pact with human protector Adi Deb (Adil Hussain), ensuring their isolation from the human world. However, tensions arise when their ancient enemy—the Cutmundus—jeopardizes their existence. Boasting a stellar cast with Shantanu Maheshwari, the series offers a hauntingly unique storyline.

#2

'Dark Destinations' Season 2

For mystery thriller lovers, Dark Destinations Season 2 is a must-watch! Available for streaming on Watcho, this series offers a thrilling paranormal investigation into India's most haunted places. It is directed and conceptualized by Jay Alani—a paranormal investigator—who also stars alongside Vishal Singh, Siddharth Chaudhary, and Shakti Dutta. The show follows the team as they explore the supernatural, delivering an edge-of-your-seat viewing experience.

#3

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

No paranormal list is complete without mentioning Bhool Bhulaiyaa—streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. This acclaimed film franchise began with the 2007 hit—starring Akshay Kumar. The sequel came out in 2022—directed by Anees Bazmee—featuring Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani. It follows Ruhaan Randhawa as he pretends to be a fake psychic to confront the vengeful spirit of Manjulika. Excitingly, a third installment is in production!

#4

'Adhura'

Adhura is another heart-pounding story that you can catch on Prime Video. Starring Ishwak Singh, Rasika Dugal, and Sahil Salathia, the eerie plot unfolds at Nilgiri Valley School, where newcomer Vedant and ex-student Adhiraj Jaisingh find themselves trapped in a terrifying web. During a class reunion, Adhiraj must confront his past actions from 15 years ago. The 2023 series is directed by Ananya Banerjee.

#5

'Chhorii'

Another must-watch horror film on Prime is Chhorii—featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha. A remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi (2017), it follows a pregnant woman, and her husband as they seek shelter in a secluded house near a sugarcane field. However, they soon discover that the field is haunted by paranormal threats. With Bharuccha's powerful performance, Chhorii will keep you on the edge of your seat.