'Krrish 4' loading? Film to begin production in 2025: Report

What's the story Our homegrown superhero is almost back! After an 11-year break, the fourth installment of Rakesh Roshan's superhero franchise, Krrish, is reportedly set to begin production next year. A source, speaking to Times Now, emphasized that "the world has moved on far ahead since the last Krrish film released," and now "Krrish has to compete with Marvel superhero films." The plot must be "sizzling hot," according to the insider. The franchise is headlined by Hrithik Roshan.

PeeCee is unlikely to return, but Rekha may come back

Rakesh and his team have developed the plot and intend to incorporate top-notch VFX in the movie. While other aspects of the project are yet to be finalized, it is speculated that Priyanka Chopra Jonas, currently busy in Hollywood, may not return for this installment. Rekha, on the other hand, might reprise her role as Hrithik's grandmother in the film.

'Krrish' franchise: A journey from extraterrestrial encounters to superhero

The Krrish franchise, created by Sr. Roshan, encompasses superhero films, television series, comic books, and video games. The narrative initially revolved around a mentally disabled boy who encounters an extraterrestrial being. However, the focus later shifted to his son who grows up to become the superhero Krrish. Koi...Mil Gaya released in 2003, followed by Krrish in 2006, and Krrish 3 in 2013. Hrithik's next release, meanwhile, is YRF's War 2.