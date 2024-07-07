In brief Simplifying... In brief The much-anticipated Season 3 of 'Vikings: Valhalla' is set to return with familiar faces and new additions, including Goran Visnjic as Erik the Red.

The final season of 'Vikings: Valhalla' will premiere on July 11 on Netflix

Countdown to finale: 'Vikings: Valhalla' S03 release date, plot, cast

What's the story Netflix's sequel to the History Channel's Vikings, titled Vikings: Valhalla, is gearing up for its final season. Despite mixed reactions from fans of the original series, a substantial audience has kept the sequel alive. Netflix promises "even more bloodbaths and beards" as it brings historical characters Leif Erikson, Harald Sigurdsson, and Freydis Eiriksdottir to their concluding arcs in Season 3. From anticipated plot twists to premiere date, here's everything about the upcoming chapter.

Cast

New characters and returning faces in Season 3

Leif (Sam Corlett), Harald (Leo Suter), and Freydis (Frida Gustavsson) are all returning in Season 3, along with Queen Emma (Laura Berlin), Godwin (David Oakes), and King Canute (Bradley Freegard). The season's first confirmed newcomer was Erik the Red, the legendary Viking and father of Freydis and Leif, played by The Boys actor Goran Visnjic. Additionally, Florian Munteanu (Shang-Chi) will portray Maniakes, a fearless Byzantine general who answers only to the Emir.

Trailer

Is there a trailer for Season 3?

The first trailer for Vikings: Valhalla Season 3, released last month, promises a thrilling ride packed with guts, gore, and plenty of weapon-wielding fury. All paths seem to lead back home, with a time jump revealing Leif and Harald growing restless after seven years in Constantinople. Freydis, meanwhile, faces the challenge of quelling uprisings in Kattegat as her pagan traditions fade into history. The main trio's journeys are poised to intersect once more, judging by the trailer.

Plot twist

'Vikings: Valhalla' deviates from historical accuracy

To briefly recall, the sequel series, set in 1002, begins about a century after the original Vikings ended. However, it takes creative liberty by showing Ubbe Ragnarsso, Ragnar Lothbrok's firstborn son, landing in North America instead of the historical figure Leif Erikson. Despite this deviation from history, fans of the original series have generally accepted it as part of the show's entertainment value.

Show's future

Uncertainty surrounds the 'Vikings: Valhalla' conclusion timeline

Netflix has yet to confirm whether Vikings: Valhalla will end in 1066 as initially planned. A cryptic synopsis suggests that the characters must journey further than ever before—from Constantinople to Greenland and beyond—but must return to where it all began for one final battle. The final season of Vikings: Valhalla is set to be available for streaming on Netflix on Thursday (July 11).