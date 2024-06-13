Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson in talks for a Netflix film

By Isha Sharma 12:41 pm Jun 13, 202412:41 pm

What's the story Idris Elba, known for his performance in the Apple TV+ series Hijack, and Rebecca Ferguson, the lead actor of Apple's sci-fi series Silo, are reportedly in discussions for roles in Kathryn Bigelow's upcoming Netflix film. Sources confirmed this news to Deadline, although the details about their potential characters remain undisclosed. The title and plot of the Hollywood film are yet to be announced, but it is expected to be set in the White House during a national crisis.

Director's return

Bigelow's first feature film since 2017 thriller 'Detroit'

This Netflix project signifies Bigelow's return to feature films after her 2017 thriller Detroit, which was a notable awards contender produced and distributed by Annapurna Pictures. Netflix first shared the news about this film during its Upfront presentation in New York. Before this, Academy Awardee Bigelow had been developing another Netflix film, an adaptation of David Koepp's novel Aurora. However, the plans did not materialize. She is best known for directing Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker.

Actor's portfolio

Elba's recent and upcoming projects

Elba, currently starring in the second season of Hijack, has recently appeared in Paramount+'s Sonic the Hedgehog miniseries Knuckles and popular Netflix films such as Extraction II and Luther: The Fallen Sun. His future projects include Amazon MGM's action thriller Heads of State with Carla Gugino and Jack Quaid, as well as the third installment of Sonic the Hedgehog. Heads of State also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Actor's journey

Ferguson's recent roles and future appearances

Ferguson, also heading into the second season of Silo, recently reprised her role in Denis Villeneuve's sequel to 2021's Dune and starred opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Her next appearance will be in Amazon's sci-fi film Mercy, where she will co-star with Chris Pratt. Jeff Sneider of The InSneider first reported the potential casting of Elba and Ferguson in Bigelow's film.