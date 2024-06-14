In brief Simplifying... In brief Netflix's live-action adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is set to introduce fan-favorite character, Toph Beifong, in its second season.

Netflix seeks blind or low vision actor to play Toph Beifong in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender 2'

'Avatar: The Last Airbender 2' teases Toph Beifong's character

What's the story Netflix has announced an open casting call for the character Toph Beifong in the second season of its live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon's animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. Shared by casting director Jenny Jue on X, the call describes Toph as a "mid-late teens, blind, female, Asian" with a "sassy" personality and a fierce warrior spirit. The show encourages individuals who are blind or have low vision to audition for the role. Here's what you need to know about Toph.

Character importance

Toph's character in original animated series

In the original animated series, Toph was introduced in Book 2 as a crucial member of Team Avatar. However, despite her popularity among fans, she was not included in the first season of Netflix's live-action adaptation. The show is now under pressure to accurately cast this beloved character. The casting call indicates a commitment to authenticity by seeking an actor who is blind or has low vision, reflecting Toph's importance in the series.

Age deviation

Age adjustment for Toph's character in live-action adaptation

The casting call for Toph reveals a slight deviation from the original series, describing her as "mid-late teens" instead of 12 years old. This change is likely due to the aging of the live-action cast, allowing Toph to remain in the same age group as her friends in Seasons 2 and 3. Despite this minor adjustment, Avatar: The Last Airbender aims to stay true to Toph's original character.

Authentic casting

Netflix's commitment to authentic representation

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender has shown a remarkable commitment to authentic representation in its casting choices. The first season successfully cast actors that reflected the Asian influence prominent in the original series. Creator Albert Kim earlier told AV Club, "Approaching it from today's perspective, we knew going in that we would cast this show and draw from the communities that were specifically represented." The first season was released in February and comprises eight episodes.

The character

While we await Season 2, read about the character

Per Avatar Wiki, "Toph Beifong is an earthbending master, one of the most powerful of her time, and the discoverer of metalbending. Blind since birth, Toph was constantly treated condescendingly because of her visual impairment, particularly by her overprotective parents, Lao and Poppy Beifong." "Upon discovering badgermoles, earthbending animals who are also blind, she learned how to use earthbending as an extension of her senses. This gave her the ability to 'see' every vibration that passes through the ground."