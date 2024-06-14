In brief Simplifying... In brief Antony Starr, who plays Homelander in 'The Boys', is unsure about his character's redemption due to his numerous wrongdoings, making him seem "pretty irredeemable".

Meanwhile, co-star Chace Crawford, who plays Deep, highlights the show's exploration of moral ambiguity, emphasizing that it's not just black and white, but allows for glimpses into their human nature. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The first three episodes of the fourth season of 'The Boys' have arrived on Amazon Prime Video

'Pretty irredeemable': Antony Starr doubts Homelander's redemption in 'The Boys'

By Isha Sharma 02:10 am Jun 14, 202402:10 am

What's the story Antony Starr, globally recognized for his role as the deeply flawed superhero Homelander in The Boys, recently expressed doubt about his character's potential for redemption. In a virtual interview with PTI, he likened the idea to "the shark in Jaws becoming vegan." Despite this skepticism, Starr didn't entirely dismiss the possibility, adding, "Never say never." The first three episodes of the fourth season landed on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday.

Character development

Starr explores Homelander's complexity in 'The Boys'

Starr, in his discussion with PTI, delved into the intricate nature of his character Homelander. He credited his collaboration with show creator Eric Kripke. "We have a great working relationship and I think we've parented this character into something that's three-dimensional and is more multifaceted than your average moustache twitty villain." "That's why people relate to it," he said.

Redemption

'I'd love to say yes but...'

Speaking about Homelander's potential redemption arc, he mentioned, "Personally, I'm an optimist. So I'd love to say yes but in truth, I'm not sure. What Eric said... one of the strong themes in the show is that if someone does the wrong thing, they get punished." "In Homelander's case, he's racked up enough on the wrong things to make him pretty irredeemable, but I don't know."

Co-star's perspective

Chace Crawford weighs in on moral ambiguity in 'The Boys'

Chace Crawford, who portrays the superhero Deep in The Boys, also shared his thoughts on the show's exploration of moral ambiguity. He stated, "I think the gray area and the spectrum of the show is not black and white. Humans aren't black and white." "And I think we talked about it early on. They let us show what we want to show and explore the nuance there... It lends itself to sort of showing glimpses into their human nature."