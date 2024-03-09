Next Article

By Namrata Ganguly 02:12 am Mar 09, 2024

What's the story Not just breathtaking shows and movies, Hulu has recently emerged as one of the treasure troves for some of the most binge-able anime series, too. From jaw-dropping action to heartwarming tales, Hulu's anime selection has it all. So, grab your snacks and get ready to swim in a world of colorful characters, epic battles, and mind-bending storylines that transcend languages.

'Naruto'

Naruto is an acclaimed Japanese anime series that follows Naruto Uzumaki, a spirited ninja with dreams of becoming the strongest and earning the respect of his village. Alongside his friends Sasuke and Sakura, he encounters challenges, battles powerful adversaries, and unravels mysteries from his past. Teeming with action, emotion, and intricate storytelling, Naruto captivates audiences with its compelling ninja world and character development.

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba'

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy turned demon slayer after his family is slaughtered, and his sister Nezuko is transformed into a demon. Kamado's quest for revenge and redemption unfolds against a backdrop of breathtaking battles, intricate world-building, and emotional depth. The series, moist with superior storytelling and animation, has garnered widespread acclaim worldwide.

'Dragon Ball Super'

Written by Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Super builds upon the legacy of the Dragon Ball franchise and continues the legendary saga of Son Goku and his friends after the defeat of Majin Buu. Facing new threats across multiple universes, the Z fighters engage in epic battles while discovering the secrets of powerful transformations like Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue.

'Attack on Titan'

Attack on Titan is set in a world besieged by giant humanoid creatures known as Titans, forcing humanity into fortified cities. Eren Yeager, along with his friends Mikasa and Armin, joins the military to eradicate the Titans after the annihilation of his hometown. Acclaimed for its intense battles, plot, and character development, it explores the mysteries surrounding the Titans and the fight for survival.