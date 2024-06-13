Next Article

Bombay High Court restrains film title

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:56 pm Jun 13, 2024

What's the story The Bombay High Court has issued an interim order restraining the makers of the Hindi film Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar from using filmmaker Karan Johar's name in their title and content. The decision was made after Johar alleged unauthorized use of his name, claiming it violated his fundamental rights. Justice RI Chagla stated that the movie cannot be released until references to Johar are removed from both the title and content.

Rights violation

Justice Chagla highlighted violation of fundamental rights

Justice Chagla emphasized that unauthorized use of a person's name without their consent infringes upon their fundamental rights. He noted that Johar, given his celebrity status and successful career as a director and producer, had made a strong prima facie case for the protection of his personality rights. "His celebrity status is undoubted," said Justice Chagla, underscoring the significance of Johar's claim.

Plea presentation

Johar's plea talked about infringement of personal rights

Johar's plea was presented before Justice Chagla on Wednesday, arguing that the film's title directly infringed upon his personal rights and his rights to publicity and privacy. His counsel, Zal Andhyarjuna, contended that Johar's name was being used without authorization for unjust and unlawful gain. The filmmaker also claimed that the defendants were exploiting his goodwill and reputation without his consent.

Case progress

Court upheld Johar's rights, case scheduled for further hearing

The court concluded that the defendants must be prevented from unauthorized use of Johar's name to safeguard his personality and fundamental rights. It was noted that the defendants did not appear in court despite notices issued by Johar. The case has been scheduled for further hearing on July 10, marking the next step in this legal dispute over the unauthorized use of a celebrity name.