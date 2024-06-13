Next Article

Emmy nomination rules undergo significant changes

By Isha Sharma 06:19 pm Jun 13, 202406:19 pm

What's the story The Television Academy has made significant changes to its Emmy nomination rules, particularly impacting the scripted variety category. As per the new Rules and Procedures document updated on May 22, the nomination threshold has been lowered from 90% to 70%. Additionally, the number of potential nominees is now capped at two. In contrast, previously, categories with less than 20 submissions required contenders to be screened by a peer group and needed at least a 90% approval rate.

Category impact

The revised rules will significantly affect the scripted variety category. In 2023, this category had 12 submissions and three nominees. However, this year, only four submissions are expected: last year's winner John Oliver, SNL, CBS's After Midnight hosted by Taylor Tomlinson, and HBO/Max's now-canceled Painting With John. Netflix's The Magic Prank Show With Justin Willman was not accepted in the race and will compete in the outstanding structured reality program category instead.

Jury formation

The Television Academy has also taken steps to address the lack of a specific peer group for "scripted variety." On June 5, an email was sent to members inviting them to serve on the jury for this category. The viewing and voting period for juries will run from June 28 to July 8, following the nomination voting period for all other categories, which is from June 13 to 24. The deadline to sign up for the jury is June 21.

Category challenges

The vetting process for the jury requires members to list their involvement with any scripted variety series and confirm they'll watch all videos before voting. The talk series race is expected to have only 13 submissions this year, a decrease from last year's 19, potentially yielding only nominees like Seth Meyers, John Mulaney, and Jimmy Kimmel. These challenges faced by the scripted variety and talk series categories may lead to major updates or a category merge in the next cycle.

Award changes

Other updates in the Emmy nomination rules were found under sound mixing and special visual effects awards. The updated rules state, "There is no guarantee that all entrants listed will be approved by the Peer Group Executive Committee, regardless of past rulings." Additionally, "A panel comprised of voting members from the Special Visual Effects Peer Group will prescreen all submissions to determine the nominations." Official submissions will be revealed when voting opens on Thursday.