'Sweet Tooth' Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix

Explained: The Caribou Man's role in 'Sweet Tooth' Season 3

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am Jun 09, 202412:30 am

What's the story Netflix's fantasy drama Sweet Tooth Season 3—which premiered on Thursday—delved deeper into the enigmatic character, the Caribou Man. The series—helmed by Jim Mickle—brings back familiar faces like Tommy Jepperd, Gus, Wendy, and Bear while introducing new hybrid characters. The Caribou Man is the only adult half-human, half-animal character in the current timeline of the series. What mysteries lie behind the sudden appearance of the Caribou Man in the ending arc of Sweet Tooth S3? Spoilers ahead.

About the series

But first, know what is 'Sweet Tooth' all about

First premiered in 2021, Sweet Tooth is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a deadly virus has decimated most of humanity. Concurrently, hybrid babies with animal traits are born. Christian Convery portrays Gus, a 10-year-old boy who is part-deer. Naive yet determined, Gus embarks on a journey to reunite with his mother following the passing of his father, encountering various challenges and dangers along the way.

Origins

Origins of the Caribou Man

In a surprising twist, the third chapter reveals that Gus was never the first hybrid—as suggested in previous seasons. Instead, it was the Caribou Man, real name Munaqsriri or Munaq, who was born as the first half-human, half-animal hybrid. This revelation comes from James Thacker's story about his journey to Alaska in 1911 where he discovered a mysterious Antler Tree and extracted "The Blood of the Earth," which he believed would cure all illnesses.

Hybrids

Birth of hybrids and the global spread of the sick

Thacker's act of harming the Antler Tree and releasing its sap into the world led to the origin of The Sick, leading to the birth of hybrids. Before their tragic end in Alaska, a native woman named Ikiaq from Thacker's crew gave birth to Munaq after being impregnated by Nathaniel Burke. Over a century later, Gillian Washington found "The Blood of the Earth" and brought it back to America, causing The Sick to spread globally.

Impact

Munaq's life and his impact on Gus

Munaq, known as the Caribou Man due to his appearance, lived for over a century in Sweet Tooth before succumbing to injuries inflicted by the Wolf boys. After his mother's demise, Munaq struggled with human interaction and retreated to an abandoned church near a cave. His experiences led him to argue that Earth would be better off without humans—a sentiment that made Gus question whether humans truly deserve salvation.

Perception

Gus's perception of humanity in 'Sweet Tooth' Season 3

Despite Munaq's negative experiences with humans, Gus sees the best of humanity through characters like Dr. Aditya, Birdie, and Jepperd who risk their lives to protect him. However, he also recalls Munaq's words about human cruelty when witnessing the actions of individuals like Zhang. This dichotomy shapes Gus's understanding of humanity as he navigates his own journey in the world of Sweet Tooth.