Sanvikaa's life has been transformed by 'Panchayat'

'Things have changed': 'Panchayat's Sanvikaa on growth after show's popularity

By Isha Sharma 05:19 pm Jun 08, 202405:19 pm

What's the story Rising actor Sanvikaa, who plays Rinki in Amazon Prime Video's popular series Panchayat, has seen her career massively transform since joining the show. The actor, while recently speaking to Indian Express, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response she received from fans following her character's love story with Sachiv ji (Jitendra Kumar). Sanvikaa had a cameo in Season one and is a regular in the successive seasons.

Role shift

Sanvikaa discussed her transition to lead roles

Sanvikaa's portrayal of Rinki in Panchayat has led to a shift in her career trajectory. "When it comes to work, things have changed a lot. Now people see me as a lead character. So earlier, I used to get very small roles, character roles. But now people are also considering me (for meatier roles)." "That has changed me as a person because now I feel I'm more comfortable with the way I look, and the way I am."

Overcoming intimidation

Initial challenges and growth in 'Panchayat'

Joining the established cast of Panchayat was initially intimidating for Sanvikaa. She admitted to feeling daunted by the senior actors, including Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Faisal Malik. "In Season two, it was a little difficult for me, not in terms of getting along with the actors, but in terms of performance. I used to be intimidated by the senior actors who were all very good." However, she became more confident of her craft by Season three.

Co-Star connection

How well does she bond with Kumar? Sanvikaa explained

Sanvikaa shared insights into her on-screen relationship with co-star Kumar. "We don't talk because he's very shy and so was I in the beginning. We used to practice our scenes, rehearse the lines, and then go and perform. In Season three, I used to initiate conversation and he would respond to that." The recently released Season three focuses heavily on Rinki-Sachiv ji's blossoming romance.

Role diversity

Desire for diverse roles beyond stereotypes

Sanvikaa expressed her aspiration for casting directors and writers to break stereotypes surrounding her. "The kind of roles that I'm getting now are definitely better than earlier. As I was skinny and dusky, I would be offered only a certain kind of role — of a person belonging to the middle class." "Now, I really don't mind playing a middle-class or a lower-middle-class person but at the same time, they should also experiment with other characters."