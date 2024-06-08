Next Article

Why Shah Rukh Khan started avoiding media? Paparazzo reveals reason

By Tanvi Gupta 05:00 pm Jun 08, 2024

What's the story Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been noticeably avoiding the media for the past two years, a stark contrast to his previous friendly interactions. This change was first observed when Khan ceased posing for photographers and granting interviews. Mumbai-based photographer Varinder Chawla recently revealed a conversation with Khan that provided insight into this behavioral shift. In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Chawla recounted an incident that led to him receiving a call from the Jawan star.

When Chawla felt he was 'invading' Khan's privacy

Chawla and his team had filmed Khan following the release of his 2023 movie Pathaan. Feeling they had invaded Khan's privacy, Chawla chose not to use the footage. He recounted, "SRK seemed angry. Then I made a call to the actor's PR, informed them about the video my team recorded, and told them that I wouldn't be using it." "And apologized to them on behalf of my team for invading their privacy."

'He is mad for what they did with his son'

He further added, "You will not believe me, soon after my call, I quickly received a call from SRK's manager who first thanked me and then informed me that Shah Rukh wanted to speak to me." "I was in shock." Chawla added, "We spoke for over five minutes. After speaking to him, I realized his love for his children, his son Aryan Khan...He is mad at the media for what they did with his son."

Khan's discontent stemming from son's media treatment

In 2021, Aryan, the older son of SRK and Gauri Khan, was arrested in the Cordelia Cruise case on alleged drug possession charges and spent 21 days in a Mumbai prison. During this period, Aryan was constantly mobbed by the media during his court appearances. SRK also faced intense media scrutiny when visiting his son in prison. This incident appears to have triggered Khan's decision to distance himself from direct interactions with the media since 2021.

Meanwhile, SRK has these projects in the pipeline

Meanwhile, work-wise, Khan had an incredible 2023 with three back-to-back hits: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Currently, SRK is busy with a project directed by Sujoy Ghosh, tentatively titled King, where he will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan. After wrapping up King, he will begin filming Pathaan 2 for the YRF Spy Universe in December. Fans can also look forward to the epic showdown between SRK and Salman Khan in Tiger Vs Pathaan.