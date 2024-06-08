Next Article

Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban team up for new film

Fahadh Faasil-Kunchacko shine in explosive posters for Amal Neerad's next

By Tanvi Gupta 04:17 pm Jun 08, 202404:17 pm

What's the story Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban are set to star in a new Malayalam movie directed by Amal Neerad. On Saturday, taking to social media, Neerad unveiled the character posters of the forthcoming film. This project marks the first collaboration between director Neerad and actor Boban, popularly known as Chackochan. To note, the film's title will be revealed on Sunday.

Poster release

Character posters unveiled for Neerad's upcoming film

The character posters of Faasil and Boban showcase them in gritty and menacing roles against a red backdrop. In a truly never-seen-before avatar, Faasil is depicted with a Glock pistol and bullet protection vest, while Boban sports a new look with a shotgun, slight smirk, and black outfit. The film is expected to follow the stylish action genre, reminiscent of Neerad's previous works.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the character posters here

Anticipation building

Fans eager for Faasil and Boban's on-screen reunion

Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates about the upcoming film featuring Faasil and Boban. This project marks their first on-screen reunion since their 2017 movie, Take Off. In other news, Boban was recently seen in a cameo role in Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha and is set to star in Grrr, directed by Jay K. Meanwhile, Faasil is preparing for his role in Pushpa 2: The Rule where he will reprise his character IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Director's comeback

Neerad's return to Malayalam cinema sparks excitement

This film marks Neerad's return to Malayalam cinema after two years since his last directorial venture, Bheeshma Parvam. Despite anticipation for updates on his next collaboration with Mammootty for the sequel movie Bilal, no confirmed information has been released yet. Meanwhile, Faasil and Boban are also in discussions to join actor Suresh Gopi, who recently revealed that his upcoming film will be produced by Mammootty through Mammootty Kampany.