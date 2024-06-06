Next Article

Mammootty's production house to back Suresh Gopi's next film

By Isha Sharma 05:05 pm Jun 06, 202405:05 pm

What's the story In a recent interview, actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi (Varane Avashyamund, Black Cat) revealed that his upcoming film will be financed by Mammootty Kampany, the production house owned by legendary actor Mammootty. This announcement comes on the heels of Gopi's recent historic win as the first-ever Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Kerala. The production of the film is slated to begin in August 2024.

Rumors

Speculations surrounding the upcoming film

There are speculations that the project will be directed by Mahesh Narayanan, known for his acclaimed work on films like Malik and Take Off. Speculation is also rife about Gopi's role, with some suggesting it may be an extended cameo featuring Mammootty in the lead. Unconfirmed reports hint at actors Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban joining the cast. Gopi, however, has not confirmed anything.

Filmography

Gopi's recent and upcoming projects

Gopi was last seen in the successful crime thriller Garudan, directed by Arun Varma and written by Midhun Manuel Thomas. His future projects include the legal drama JSK (Janaki vs State of Kerala), where he will portray a lawyer. Other films in his pipeline are Ottakomban, Oru Perumkaliyattam, and SG251. Mammootty, meanwhile, has been reinventing himself in his 70s with films such as the horror-thriller Bramayugam and the LGBTQ+ romance drama Kaathal - The Core.

Production ventures

Take a quick look at the veteran's production ventures

Mammootty has reportedly bankrolled numerous films across genres. These include Adiyozhukkukal (1984), Karimpin Poovinakkare (1985), Gandhinagar2nd Street (1986), Nadodikkattu (1987), Jawan of Vellimala (2012), Varsham (2014), Street Lights (2018), Rorschach (2022), Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2023), Kannur Squad (2023), Kaathal - The Core (2023), and the recent Turbo (2024). He will next be seen in the actioner Bazooka, directed by Deeno Dennis.