By Tanya Shrivastava 02:27 pm Jun 04, 202402:27 pm

What's the story Popular Malayalam actor and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, Suresh Gopi, is leading in the Lok Sabha election from Kerala's Thrissur constituency. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Gopi was ahead of Communist Party of India candidate Sunilkumar by a margin of 73,120 votes at 1:40pm. For the BJP, this win could be crucial—this is the first time that the party would clinch a Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, a state thus far elusive to the party.

Gopi's political journey and previous election performance

Gopi's political career began in April 2016 when he was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member by the President. He officially joined the BJP later that year, serving on various committees during his tenure. Despite losing in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Gopi's candidacy increased BJP's vote share from 11.1% to an impressive 28.2%. This is his second run for the Thrissur constituency seat.

Controversy surrounds Gopi in 2023

In 2023, Gopi faced controversy when he was accused of touching a woman reporter inappropriately. He later apologized on Facebook, stating, "I had touched the reporter with fatherly affection. But if the person felt that I was behaving inappropriately, I respect her feelings. If my behavior has hurt her, I apologize for it."

Thrissur Constituency: A snapshot of the voter base

Thrissur, located in central Kerala, is dominated by the Hindu community with about 45% vote share and has a significant Christian voter base estimated at around 30-35%. The constituency went to polls in the second phase on April 26 and recorded an impressive voter turnout of 72.9%. The final Lok Sabha election result for Thrissur is still pending as vote counting continues.