NOTA option receives record-breaking votes

Election results: Record 1.7 lakh NOTA votes cast in Indore

By Chanshimla Varah 02:25 pm Jun 04, 202402:25 pm

What's the story The "None of the Above" (NOTA) option has garnered a record-breaking 1.7 lakh votes in the Indore Lok Sabha seat, Madhya Pradesh. This surge surpasses the previous record held by Gopalganj, Bihar, and follows an appeal by the Congress party to electors to choose this option. The NOTA option was introduced on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in September 2013 following a Supreme Court decision, allowing voters to reject all candidates in a constituency.

Unprecedented results

NOTA has received a staggering 172,798 votes in Indore

In the 2019 elections, Gopalganj held the highest number of NOTA votes at 51,660. However, the latest data from the Election Commission's website reveals that NOTA has received a staggering 172,798 votes in Indore. This makes it the second-highest vote-getter after BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani, who secured 9,90,698 votes. Interestingly, all 13 other candidates in Indore have received fewer votes than NOTA so far.

Political shift

Congress's appeal for NOTA votes follows candidate's withdrawal

The Congress first urged voters to press NOTA on EVMs to "teach the BJP a lesson" after its Indore candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination and joined the BJP. Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan expressed surprise at Bam's withdrawal, stating: "I was surprised to know about the withdrawal of the nomination of the main opposition party candidate in Indore... This should not have happened."

Political stronghold

BJP's unchallenged reign in Indore Lok Sabha constituency

Indore Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 29 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, has been a stronghold of the BJP since 1989. The 2024 Lok Sabha election for Indore was held on May 13 during the fourth phase of the elections, with a voter turnout of 61.67%. This is the first time in the seat's 72-year history that Congress has been out of the poll race in Indore.