Modi criticizes opposition's stance on Pakistan

'Will make Pakistan wear bangles...': PM attacks 'coward' opposition

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:45 pm May 13, 202402:45 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress-led opposition bloc—the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance—calling its leaders "cowards" who were "scared of Pakistan's nuclear power." Addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, PM Modi made a veiled reference to recent statements by National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, without directly naming anyone. "They [opposition bloc] say 'Pakistan ne chudiyaan nahi pehni hai'...We say, 'pehna denge'," he said.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this month, Abdullah, reacting to Union Minister Rajnath Singh's vow to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok), said the neighboring country was not wearing bangles and it possessed atomic bombs which could harm India. Separately, an old video featuring Aiyar went viral last week, in which the Congress veteran urged the Indian government to "respect Pakistan" because it had atomic bombs.

In Bihar

Modi attacks opposition for 'giving clean chit to Pakistan'

During his speech, the PM Modi highlighted the economic problems faced by Pakistan. "I knew they did not have food grains. Now, I come to know they do not even have an adequate supply of bangles." He further criticized the opposition for giving a clean chit to Pakistan on terrorism. PM Modi added that last week the Congress was trying to spook the people of the country. He said such a weak attitude encouraged cross-border terrorism in the past.

Twitter Post

Watch: PM's rally in Muzaffarpur

Lok Sabha elections

PM urges citizens to vote for NDA

Speaking on the day of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, he encouraged citizens to participate in large numbers and support the National Democratic Alliance to enable the formation of a strong government. PM Modi highlighted his administration's developmental achievements, emphasizing the swift construction of highways and dedication to social justice. He criticized the opposition for obstructing initiatives such as women's reservations, portraying them as impediments to progress.