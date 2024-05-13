Next Article

Fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections underway

'Let's do our duty…': Modi's message to voters

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:40 am May 13, 202409:40 am

What's the story As polling began in 96 parliamentary constituencies in nine states and one union territory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to vote in large numbers to strengthen democracy. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I am sure people in these constituencies will vote in large numbers and the young voters as well as women voters will power this surge in voting." "Come, let's all do our duty and strengthen our democracy!" he added.

Shah's appeal

Home minister's message to voters

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also appealed for high voter turnout, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. "In the fourth phase...I appeal to the voters of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir to reach polling booths in record numbers to form a government whose goal is respect for heritage, whose top priority is welfare of the poor, whose resolve is to eradicate Naxalism and whose mission is developed India," Shah said in an X post.

Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Andhra, Odisha underway

Polling for all 175 seats of Andhra Pradesh assembly and 28 seats of Odisha assembly is also taking place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one Jammu and Kashmir.

Lok Sabha elections

Key contests in phase 4

The fourth phase is witnessing significant electoral battles across various constituencies. Notable leaders include AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra, Bharatiya Janata Party's Giriraj Singh. BJP's Arjun Munda and Madhavi Latha, as well as Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila, are all vying for electoral success in this phase.