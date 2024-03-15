Next Article

Ministry of External Affairs said the CAA is about giving citizenship rather than taking it away

'Misinformed, unwarranted': India after US says 'concerned about CAA'

By Chanshimla Varah 03:24 pm Mar 15, 202403:24 pm

What's the story India has responded to the United States (US)'s remarks that it is concerned about the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), calling them "misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the CAA is about giving citizenship rather than taking it away. "It addresses the issue of statelessness, provides human dignity and supports human rights," he added.

Why does this story matter?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the implementation of the CAA on Monday. Shortly thereafter, the US and other rights groups expressed concerns for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights also said it was looking into whether the CAA's implementation regulations were in accordance with international human rights law.

CAA is an internal matter: MEA

During the MEA's weekly press conference on Thursday, Jaiswal also stated that the CAA is an internal matter and is consistent with India's inclusive ethos and long-standing commitment to human rights. "The CAA grants safe haven to persecuted minorities belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who have entered India on or before December 31, 2014."

Check out India's response to US here

What did the US say regarding CAA

Furthermore, the ministry spokesperson said India was of the view that the US State Department's remarks on the implementation of the CAA were "misplaced, misinformed and unwarranted." Earlier on Thursday, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US was closely monitoring how the CAA would be implemented, saying religious freedom and equal treatment are fundamental democratic principles.

What is CAA

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Parsis who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to India on or before December 31, 2014. Opponents have, however, argued that the CAA is exclusionary and violates the secular principles enshrined in the constitution. They argue that faith cannot be made a condition for citizenship.